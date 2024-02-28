Are the new Clash of Clans Royal Champion Hero Equipment worth it?

The Clash of Clans Royal Champion unit has received new Hero Equipment: the Hog Rider Puppet and Haste Vial. When activated, the latter temporarily enhances the character's movement and attack speed. On the other hand, the Hog Rider Puppet summons nine Hog Riders at level 18, boosting the unit's hit points and rendering her invisible.

This article will tell you whether these new additions to the Clash of Clans Royal Champion's arsenal are truly worth your investment by examining their stats, synergies, and more.

Comprehensive analysis of new Clash of Clans Royal Champion's Hero Equipment

Hog Rider Puppet and Haste Vial analysis

The Hog Rider Puppet is a game-changing piece of equipment that spawns Hog Riders that attack enemy bases and also protect the Royal Champion. This puppet unleashes max-level Hog Riders, which provides it an edge over other Clash of Clans Hero Equipment puppets.

Moreover, when this Hero Equipment is activated, it makes the Royal Champion invisible for one second. The time of invisibility remains fixed and doesn't change when the Hog Rider Puppet is upgraded.

The Haste Vial boasts impressive stats, including an 18% increase in attacking speed and an active ability that accelerates the Royal Champion's attacks. It also amplifies DPS by 36%, augmenting the damage output and enabling the Royal Champion to swiftly dismantle defenses.

Synergies and strategies

The true strength of these two pieces of equipment lies in their synergistic potential and adaptability to various battle scenarios.

For instance, combining the Haste Vial with a hit-and-run tactic amplifies the Clash of Clans Royal Champion's hit-and-run capabilities. This enables her to swiftly attack and move away from enemy encampments.

On the other hand, pairing the Hog Rider Puppet with a defensive formation provides a sturdy frontline of Hog Riders. These units can absorb incoming damage while the Royal Champion executes surgical strikes from the shadows.

Upgrade priorities

When considering upgrade priorities, players must assess their preferred playstyle and strategic objectives. Those favoring aggressive, offense-oriented tactics may prioritize upgrading the Haste Vial to maximize DPS output and mobility.

Conversely, players emphasizing durability and sustained presence on the battlefield may opt to bolster the Hog Rider Puppet. This will help enhance the Clash of Clans Royal Champion's defenses and prolong her longevity.

In conclusion, the new equipment for the Clash of Clans Royal Champion introduces exciting strategic possibilities and enhances gameplay dynamics. Though they're worth investing in, whether one opts to adopt these Hero Equipment ultimately hinges on personal preference.

However, it's evident that both additions surpass the effectiveness of the Royal Champion's Seeking Shield.

Check out more articles on Clash of Clans:

Clash of Clans: All Hero Equipments ranked || Is the Clash of Clans Frozen Arrow upgrade worth it? || All Clash of Clans balance changes (February 2024)