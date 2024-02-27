Clash of Clans February update: Overgrowth Spell, Progress Bars, and more

The Clash of Clans February update is now available to download from the App Store and Play Store, offering new experiences. In this update, Supercell is rolling out an array of exciting additions and improvements aimed at enhancing gameplay and player engagement. Central to these are the new powerful new spell, Progress Bars, and many more.

This article covers all the details of the latest Clash of Clans February update.

Changes implemented in the Clash of Clans February update

Introducing Overgrowth Spell

The centerpiece of this Clash of Clans February update is the Overgrowth spell, a dark elixir enchantment available at Town Hall Level 12. Designed to uproot adversaries uniquely, Overgrowth Spell freezes buildings within its expansive radius, making them invisible and impervious to attacks for a significant duration by deploying tree roots surrounding these buildings.

Under this spell's influence, troops will bypass these immobilized structures, allowing for strategic advancement toward victory. Overgrowth Spell in Clash of Clans adds a new layer of tactical depth and introduces fresh avenues for creative strategies.

Progress Bars returns

Expand Tweet

After constant demand, Progress Bars make a triumphant comeback in the Clash of Clans February update. These visual indicators provide invaluable insight into the advancement of buildings, troops, traps, and more toward their maximum levels.

By offering a clear representation of progression, players can better strategize their upgrades and allocate resources efficiently, maximizing their development potential.

Town Hall 16 upgrades

For seasoned players reaching the upper echelons of Town Hall progression, the update brings welcome news in the form of Town Hall 16 upgrades. With this advancement, buildings, defenses, and troops receive additional upgrade levels, bolstering their strength and capabilities.

Additionally, a subtle but impactful change arrives for the Blacksmith building: the Blacksmith building can be updated using Elixir instead of gold. These enhancements ensure that players have ample opportunities to fine-tune their bases and armies to meet the evolving challenges of the battlefield.

Upgrades to wall pieces and user interface

As defensive structures play a crucial role in fortifying one's base, the update expands upon wall upgrades, allowing players to elevate 250 wall pieces to Level 17. This will help players fortify their defenses to a greater level, reinforcing their strongholds against would-be invaders.

In addition to gameplay features, the February update brings forth enhancements to the game's user interface (UI) and functionality. Clan leaders can pin important messages or announcements in a dedicated PIN message tab within the clan chat channel post this update.

Furthermore, clan members can now express themselves more vividly by adding emojis to messages and choosing from a curated selection of emoticons. These UI refinements foster greater communication and camaraderie within clans, strengthening the bonds of community.

Consequently, the Clash of Clans February update heralds a new era of gameplay innovation and user experience refinement.

Check out more articles on Clash of Clans:

Best Clash of Clans Hero Equipment and the pet combinations for all Heroes || Clash of Clans: All Hero Equipments ranked || Is the Clash of Clans Frozen Arrow upgrade worth it?