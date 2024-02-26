New Overgrowth Spell in Clash of Clans explained

The first major update to Supercell’s mobile online strategy title is now rolling out and the third Sneak Peak from the same introduced the new Overgrowth Spell in Clash of Clans. Spells are a crucial part of every attack strategy from Town Hall 5. Players are forced to reconsider and reconstruct their assault plans after unlocking each new spell.

The new Overgrowth Spell in Clash of Clans unlocks at level 12. This article will go through the minute nuances of the spell to help you plan new and improved attack strategies with it.

Supercell revealed a new Overgrowth Spell in Clash of Clans update Sneak Peek #3

Supercell is constantly bringing new gameplay changes to their updates. One such inclusion is that of Overgrowth Spell in the latest chapter Clash of Clans. The developer’s recent official X post on February 26, 2024, announced the arrival of the new spell that will unlock for Town Hall 12 and above players.

What does Overgrown Spell in Clash of Clans do?

Here is how does Overgrowth Spell works in COC (Image via Supercell)

Players of Town Hall 12 and above are going to be affected by the new Overgrowth Spell in Clash of Clans. Once you reach this stage, the Dark Spell Factory will be upgradable to level 6. Once upgraded, you will unlock the new spell.

Overgrowth Spell in Clash of Clans will freeze enemy defenses, making them invisible to both your heroes and troops for a certain duration, depending on their level. When deployed in certain areas, tree roots emerge from the ground and tangle the defenses and buildings in that area. Here are all the current upgrades listed for the spell.

Level one Overgrowth Spell will last for 22 seconds and will take two housing spaces. It will take six minutes to brew.

Overgrowth Spell will last for and will take two housing spaces. It will take six minutes to brew. The spell is upgradeable to level two in Town Hall 12. It will increase its duration to 24 seconds for 125000 Dark Elixir and have a 10-day upgrade time.

in Town Hall 12. It will increase its duration to for and have a upgrade time. You can further upgrade the spell to level three in Town Hall 14. It will increase its duration to 26 seconds for 250000 Dark Elixir and have a 12-day upgrade time.

in Town Hall 14. It will increase its duration to for a upgrade time. The ultimate level for this spell is level four as of now. This upgrade will increase its duration to 28 seconds for 350000 Dark Elixir and a 16-day upgrade time.

However, you need to remember a few aspects of this spell before starting to reconstruct your attack strategy.

Once the Overgrowth Spell in Clash of Clans is deployed, the heroes and troops will not attack them anymore. Even the chain of lightning from your Electro Dragons will not hit the buildings covered by the spell. This offers new opportunities for players to funnel their troops in a particular direction.

However, the spell will not hide the defensive heroes, traps, and Clan Castle troops. Remember this to make sure you don’t waste the spell in your attacks. However, this has left fans wondering whether the spell will suspend the Hidden Teslas. Well, the Hidden Teslas will activate, but not emerge until the spell effects wear off.

Also note that the Siege Machines, like Log Launchers, will not be able to bypass the overgrowth and remain stuck in the roots until the effect wears off. However, it will not be able to deal damage to the buildings under the effect of the spell in such situations.

Overall, the new Overgrowth Spell looks broken, and it will also give birth to new and creative attack strategies in the title. However, as many from the community expressed concerns in the comments of the official post, Supercell may have to nerf the spell soon given how overpowered it has become.

