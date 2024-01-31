Clash of Clans February 2024 roadmap: Event calendar, roadmap, and more

Supercell recently released the event calendar for February for their online mobile strategy title, stating all the event schedules of the upcoming Clash of Clans February 2024 roadmap.

Since China will celebrate the Lunar New Year this February, the community is incredibly excited about the upcoming COC events. This article provides snippets of the upcoming events based on these leaks.

Complete Clash of Clans February 2024 roadmap

Per the official Clash of Clans X account, the game will run Season Challenges for the month. Many other exciting celebratory events are coming per the Clash of Clans February 2024 roadmap.

These exciting new events will begin on February 1, 2024, and run until February 29. Here are all the events you will get to see in the title.

The Troop Events

The Troop Events will begin on February 1, 2024, and run until February 3. While there isn't much information available on the type of these events, the leaked image shows a Dragon troop icon on the first troop event. Thus, you may have to use Dragons in your army composition for Multiplayer Battles during this event.

There are two more troop events per the Clash of Clans February 2024 roadmap. The second one begins on February 15 and ends on February 17. It has an Electro Dragon icon, so you may need to attack with E-Drags during this event. Check out our tips for using E-Drags in COC more effectively.

The final troop event arrives on February 22, 2024, and will run until February 24. Per the icon on the leaked image, you may have to use Baby Dragons in your army composition to complete this event.

These troop events often bring many exp points, magic items (mostly potions), and free gems as rewards.

The first Lunar Challenge

The Lunar Challenge in Clash of Clans is incredible (Image via X/Clash of Clans)

The first Lunar Challenge will also arrive on the first day of February and will run until February 7, 2024. Since the community is most excited regarding the Lunar update and all the special troops it will bring these Lunar Challenges might become the highlights of the Clash of Clans February 2024 roadmap.

Clan War Leagues

The Clan War Leagues will begin on February 1, 2024. The Clan War Leagues of February have been cut short by two days. This, as confirmed by the official Clash of Clans X post, is due to an event arriving around the same time. Therefore, CWL in Clash of Clans February 2024 roadmap will end on February 8 instead of February 10.

Dragon Festival

The community wants Supercell to bring back this Dragon Statue during the upcoming Dragon Festival (Image via Reddit/r/ClashOfClans)

The Dragon Festival is the latest addition to the otherwise usual COC monthly roadmaps. While the community has limited information, one can guess that this is Supercell’s online mobile strategy title’s tribute to the Chinese Lunar New Year 2024, i.e., the year of the Dragon.

The community expects to see the launch of new Water Dragon and Firecracker seasonal troops around this time and is excited to know about their statistics. However, note that the information regarding the seasonal troops is based on leaks so far.

This Dragon Festival event arrives in the Clash of Clans February 2024 roadmap on February 8 and will end on February 21.

The second Lunar Challenge

The second Lunar Challenge will also run alongside the Dragon Festival in the title, i.e., it will begin and end on the same dates. The information regarding this Lunar Challenge event is also limited so far. However, it will be exciting to see what the developer has planned for the community during the Lunar New Year special events.

The Super Troop Discount event

You can brew Super Troops at a discount during this event (Image via Supercell)

The next exciting event in the leaked Clash of Clans February 2024 roadmap is the 70% Super Troop Discount event. As the name suggests, this event will help players train their troops into Super Troops at a whopping 70% discount.

This event will also begin on February 12, 2024, and end on February 14. So, during this two-day event, you don’t have to spend several dark elixirs to breed powerful troops for vast loot.

One Gem Army and Resource Boost

You can boost your army and resources for one gem during these events. The One Gem Army Boost event will begin on February 19, 2024. This two-day event will end on February 21. Similarly, the One Gem Resource Boost event will begin on February 26 and conclude on February 28.

Clan Games

Clash of Clans Clan Games schedule is here (Image via Supercell)

The Clan Games start on February 22, 2024, and end on February 28. Clan Games are among the most interesting events in Clash of Clans February 2024 roadmap. Through the collective efforts of all of your clanmates, you can earn some amazing, scarce resources for free.

This Clash of Clans February 2024 roadmap also brings a 2x Star Bonus event that will run from February 5 to 7, 2024, during which you can earn double loots for completing the stars in Multiplayer Battles. Follow us for more interesting in-game updates.

