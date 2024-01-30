Clash of Clans Lunar Update leak suggests new seasonal troop statistics

The highly anticipated Clash of Clans Lunar Update is rumored to arrive in the title by early February with some new seasonal troops. As per the leaks, one of the time-limited troops draws inspiration from ancient Chinese lore of the Dragon, and it will be more powerful than the Electro Dragons in the game.

A recent X post from a reliable COC leaker (@ClashUpdateX) has disclosed the statistics of the rumored seasonal troops arriving in the Clash of Clans Lunar Update. Read on to know more.

What are the seasonal troops arriving in the Clash of Clans Lunar Update?

As per rumors in the community, the upcoming Clash of Clans Lunar Update will bring two seasonal troops called the Water Dragon and the Firecracker.

Since the previous special events like the Clash-O-Ween and the Clashmas 2023 brought a seasonal spell along with the special troops, the community is also excited about the unique spell for this event. However, as per current information, a new seasonal spell for the Clash of Clans Lunar Update is not in Supercell’s plans.

All the crucial statistics you need to know about the new seasonal troops have been discussed below.

Water Dragon in Clash of Clans Lunar Update

Since the Chinese New Year 2024 is the year of the dragon, as per the lore, Supercell is probably planning to bring this new Water Dragon troop for the special Clash of Clans Lunar Update event. Here are the possible housing space, target, HP, and other statistics for this troop:

Housing Space: 40

40 Training Time: 5 Mins

5 Mins Damage Type: Area Splash

Area Splash Targets: Ground and Air

Here are the hitpoints (HP), damage per second (DPS), and other statistics of the troop depending on its level:

Level 1 Water Dragons (unlocked at Town Hall 6 ) will have 2400 HP and 130 DPS.

Level 2 Water Dragons (unlocked at Town Hall 7 ) will have 2800 HP and 140 DPS.

Level 3 Water Dragons (unlocked at Town Hall 8 ) will have 3200 HP and 150 DPS.

Level 4 Water Dragons (unlocked at Town Hall 9 ) will have 3800 HP and 160 DPS.

Level 5 Water Dragons (unlocked at Town Hall 10 ) will have 4400 HP and 170 DPS.

Level 6 Water Dragons (unlocked at Town Hall 11 ) will have 5000 HP and 180 DPS.

Level 7 Water Dragons (unlocked at Town Hall 12 ) will have 5600 HP and 190 DPS.

Level 8 Water Dragons (unlocked at Town Hall 13 ) will have 6200 HP and 200 DPS.

Level 9 Water Dragons (unlocked at Town Hall 14 ) will have 6600 HP and 210 DPS.

Level 10 Water Dragons (unlocked at Town Hall 15 ) will have 2400 HP and 130 DPS.

Level 11 Water Dragons (max level, unlocked at Town Hall 16) will have 7600 HP and 227 DPS.

Firecracker in Clash of Clans Lunar Update

These walking Scattershots are also rumored to arrive in the Clash of Clans Lunar Update 2024. Below are her housing space, training time, and other statistics:

Housing Space: 10

10 Training Time: 1 Min

1 Min Damage Type: Area Splash

Area Splash Targets: Ground and Air

Here is a list of other important stats for the Firecracker based on her level. Do note that, as per @ClashUpdateX’s post, only players of Town Hall 6 will unlock the Firecrackers, like the Water Dragons.

Level 1 Firecrackers (unlocked at Town Hall 1 ) will have 100 HP and 50 DPS.

Level 2 Firecrackers (available on Town Hall 7 ) will have 140 HP and 65 DPS.

Level 3 Firecrackers (available at Town Hall 8 ) will have 180 HP and 80 DPS.

Level 4 Firecrackers (available at Town Hall 9 ) will have 220 HP and 95 DPS.

Level 5 Firecrackers (available at Town Hall 10 ) will have 260 HP and 110 DPS.

Level 6 Firecrackers (available at Town Hall 11 ) will have 300 HP and 125 DPS.

Level 7 Firecrackers (available at Town Hall 12 ) will have 340 HP and 145 DPS.

Level 8 Firecrackers (unlocked at Town Hall 13 ) will have 360 HP and 155 DPS.

Level 9 Firecrackers (unlocked at Town Hall 14 ) will have 380 HP and 170 DPS.

Level 10 Firecrackers (unlocked at Town Hall 15 ) will have 400 HP and 190 DPS.

Level 11 Firecrackers (max level, unlocked at Town Hall 16) will have 420 HP and 200 DPS.

While the community is excited to see these new seasonal troops in action, Supercell is yet to announce a release date for the Clash of Clans Lunar Update.

