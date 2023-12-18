Is Rune of Ores coming to Clash of Clans?

Supercell keeps surprising the community with simultaneous Clash of Clans updates this winter. While many gamers are busy exploring this year's Clashmas (launching on December 18, 2023), a new buzz about Ore Runes is hyping the rest. Ores are the latest inclusion in the online strategy title that helps players upgrade Hero Equipments, the latest addition in the recent Town Hall 16 update.

These are very rare, and the ones available in the free-to-play (F2P) version may not always be enough for all the upgrades. While Rune of Gold and Elixir helps you grab plenty of resources at once, many believe Rune of Ores will help them progress faster.

However, what are the chances of getting an Ore Rune in the Trader Shop? Or how effective would those be? This article will answer some important questions about Rune of Ores, the latest buzz in the Clash of Clans community.

What are Rune of Ores in Clash of Clans?

Disclaimer: This post has now been deleted

As per a popular and reliable subreddit (r/cClashOfClansLeaks), Rune of Ores has been found in the Clash of Clans game files.

A post from data-miner/leaker u/SourChaper in the subreddit on December 18, 2023, suggested the arrival of these new Magic Items in a now-deleted post. However, with the community being busy exploring Clashmas 2023, many may have missed it.

It states that these Runes of Shiny, Glowy, and Starry Ores will provide an endless supply of the respective Ores, filling up the respective storages in the Blacksmith. However, since Supercell hasn't confirmed the news, it is nothing more than a mere rumor as of now.

Will Rune of Ores in Clash of Clans be a useful addition?

There can be a lot of advantages to having these Runes in the game. While you will need three different Ores together to complete most Hero Equipment updates, it is better to buy Runes to fill up your Ore storages at once than to keep using gems for upgrades.

Buying these Runes once can help you complete plenty of upgrades, and you can save up gems for other items like Book of Heroes and more. This might give a huge boost to the free-to-play aspect. On the contrary, if they are commonly available in the Trader Shop, it will encourage more spending.

Since the scarcest Magic Items’ appearances in the Trader Shop and events in the in-game Shop are limited, the Rune of Ores, especially the Starry Ores, will be hard to get.

Furthermore, even if they release these Runes and make them super common in the Trader Shop, it will dent the Hero Abilities, causing a nerf to adjust the game.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet, and since the Hero Equipments and Ores are still relatively new in the title, the Rune of Ores in Clash of Clans may not arrive anytime soon.