Clash of Clans leaks suggest new Water Dragon and other time-limited troops in the upcoming event

Supercell has always entertained the Clash of Clans community with updates on the Lunar New Year (aka the Chinese New Year). While many of these have been optional, they have brought new obstacles, décor items, and other rewards that excite players. However, the developer may have planned some time-limited troops for the Chinese New Year this time.

A post from Redditor ZybVX, a reliable source for COC leaks, indicates that the arrival of Water Dragons and Firecrackers is now a matter of time. This article talks about everything we know about this.

Clash of Clans leaks: Will Water Dragon and Firecracker arrive in the next update?

The next Lunar New Year update may bring some new troops in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Some new leaks extracted from the game files suggest the Lunar New Year update in Clash of Clans might arrive with two new time-limited troops. While many are busy with the new Cookie Rumble event in Clashmas 2023, the latest rumors have got others on their toes.

Below are the descriptions of the troops, and the gameplay video might give you some idea about these new troops' power. However, note that these are not the final products.

Water Dragon

Looking like a variation of the Electro Dragon troops with different powers and no wings, these Water Dragons look just like they just came alive from the pages of Chinese lore. While Supercell has not confirmed anything yet, the claims of it arriving as a time-limited troop since the Lunar New Year 2024 is the year of Dragon.

As per the gameplay video, these Water Dragons breathe our waterballs, attacking multiple nearby targets at once. However, the troop seen in the video was extracted from the game files, and it might go through plenty of changes before the final product arrives in Clash of Clans.

Firecracker

Based on the leaked gameplay video, the Firecrackers look like a walking Scattershot. These troops charge at the nearby buildings with cannonballs. The video indicates a troop with huge DPS but very low HP.

However, they can pair up perfectly with the new raging equipment of Grand Warden, giving them the extra power to clear the base faster. Depending on their housing space, these troops can also help you funnel your attacks perfectly.

The Lunar New Year 2024 will begin on February 10, 2024. Therefore, you can expect another update in Clash of Clans with the new Water Dragon and Firecracker troops within January 2024.