Could upgrading Heroes in Clash of Clans become obsolete?

Supercell has brought plenty of fresh content to the recent Town Hall 16 update of Clash of Clans. It introduced a new Hero Pet, defenses, new Hero Abilities, and more content that got the community on their toes. The latest update has also brought many balance adjustments to Magic Items, reshaping the old-school strategies to some extent.

For example, Hero Potions will now temporarily boost Heroes and Pets to the maximum level each Town Hall allows for an hour. However, such recent changes might make upgrading Hero Levels in Clash of Clans irrelevant.

In this article, we will discuss the recent buzz in the COC community about whether upgrading Heroes in Clash of Clans can become an obsolete practice in the game or not. This article talks about all the pros and cons to help you make an informed decision about it.

Do Hero Levels in Clash of Clans matter anymore?

Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update has introduced Hero Equipments, bringing forward new Hero abilities. Players can now use different Hero Abilities for different attack strategies.

For example, you can use the Rage Vial for the Barbarian King to activate his raging ability, but skip generating raged Barbarians and use the Earthquake Boots instead to break the nearby walls and deal damage to defenses within its range. Similarly, Grand Warden can rage up every troop within his Eternal Tome, given you are using the specific ability and more.

However, this update might change the game's grinding nature of Hero level upgrades by a huge margin. After the last COC update, former World Champion ITZU (YouTube/iTzu [ENG] – Clash of Clans) showed how you can easily three-star a max Town Hall 16 base with level one Heroes and maxed-out Hero Abilities.

Why should you focus on Equipment upgrades instead of Hero level upgrades?

With the latest update in Clash of Clans, you can play all the wars with the max-level Heroes allowed by each Town Hall. However, the boost will only last for an hour, making it crucial for players to get both of their war attacks done before the boost expires.

It might require choosing your enemy bases in a war beforehand and plenty of strategizing and planning before the war begins. However, many will choose this tactic since boosting Hero Levels to use them in War Attacks to gather Ores is easier than grinding to level up, thus not being able to use them in Wars or Multiplayer Battles.

Since the Trader Shop allows you to buy three Hero Potions, gathering 150 Raid Medals is a cakewalk for most players in the community. Furthermore, you can gather these potions by completing challenges and as rewards from Clan Games, making it hard for players to lack Hero Potions for Wars.

Some could argue that upgrading Hero Levels will help you increase your Hitpoints. However, so does upgrading the Abilities. Besides, Heroes like the Grand Warden aren't used for their Hitpoints but for their passive abilities like the Eternal Tome. On the other hand, upgrading Equipment can also increase your Hero’s HP quite a bit.

Below is a complete list of HP increases per maxed-out Hero Equipment for all the Heroes.

1) Barbarian King

Stats for max level Equipment upgrade of Barbarian King (Image via YouTube/BDLegend - Clash of Clans)

Barbarian Puppet: 23.08% HP increase

23.08% HP increase Earthquake Boots: 17.31% HP increase

2) Archer Queen

Statistics for upgrading Archer Queen Equipments to the maximum level (Image via YouTube/BDLegend - Clash of Clans)

Invisible Vial: 28.10% increase in HP

28.10% increase in HP Giant Arrow: 23.32% increase in HP

23.32% increase in HP Healer Puppet: 38.86% increase in HP

3) Grand Warden

Max leveling the Grand Warden's Tome will increase the Hero HP the most (Image via YouTube/ BDLegend - Clash of Clans)

Life Gem: 25.34% HP increase

25.34% HP increase Healing Tome: 39.37% HP increase

4) Royal Champion

Here is the Royal Champion Equipment upgrade stats (Image via YouTube/BDLegend - Clash of Clans)

Royal Gem: 23.03% HP increase

23.03% HP increase Seeking Shield: 23.03% HP increase

Please note that the statistics shown in the images are only for the maximum-level Equipment upgrades.

So the question returns: why should you upgrade your Hero Levels if leveling up the Equipments can help you with the HP and DPS increases as well?

Why upgrading Hero Levels will still be relevant?

Previously, upgrading Hero Levels meant increasing HP, DPS, and ability powers. However, while you can now improve abilities by upgrading Hero Equipment, the increase in HP and DPS from leveling up Heroes is still considerably higher than that of upgrading Equipment. That means Heroes will last longer in battles, and it will be easier to three-star enemy bases with their increased powers.

Another reason is if you miss the Raid Weekends, you will not have enough Raid Medals to buy the Hero Potions to boost your Heroes for wars. Hero Potions can help you use Max Heroes in War Attacks, but will not be available for Multiplayer Battlers. It will make you suffer in practice attacks and even while farming.

However, leveling up these Heroes requires plenty of time and will affect your pace of upgrading other buildings to reach higher Town Hall levels.

Considering all these facts, it is safe to say that leveling up your Heroes is still relevant in Clash of Clans, but the relevancy is somewhat reduced after the recent updates. Feel free to check out our other game-related guides to increase your chances of winning.