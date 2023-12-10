Clash of Clans leaks suggest new Grand Warden ability

The Clash of Clans community is hyped up by the recent leaks suggesting a new Grand Warden ability. This Hero hit the mobile strategy title in October 2022 and has been a crucial part of the attack and defenses of Town Hall 11 and above. Some data miners have been posting about a new ability for this Hero since December 9, 2023, ahead of the winter update.

The winter update is bringing a new Town Hall in COC, and developers have been releasing sneak peeks since the trailer dropped on December 6, 2023, the latest addition alluding to the new Root Ride troop. While the confirmation for the new Grand Warden ability is yet to arrive, community speculations suggest that the final sneak peek of December 10, 2023, might include this update.

What is the new Grand Warden ability in Clash of Clans?

Reliable data miner @RavneetOfficial claimed on X that the Grand Warden will now be able to rage troops around him with his new ability. However, Clashers are recommended to wait for confirmation from Supercell.

The Grand Warden in Clash of Clans currently has two specific abilities. When deployed, he creates a Life Aura (passive skill) for all the nearby troops, which gives additional health to the troops within its range.

However, there is a cap on how much health he can increase for each unit. Thus, it is better to keep the moderate-health troops around him.

His Eternal Tome ability (Active) must be activated by tapping on the Grand Warden when required. This ability creates a protective shield for the nearby troops and provides complete damage protection to them for a few seconds.

The new Grand Warden ability is expected to work as a rage spell for all the troops around him, increasing their power and movement speed for a limited time. If the rumor rings true, players may need to pick two out of these three abilities.

The previous sneak peeks have already confirmed the arrival of a new troop and a fresh style of defense in Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans' new Town Hall 16 update has also brought a new pet, troop, and defenses. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest in-game updates.