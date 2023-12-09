New troop "Root Rider" in Clash of Clans: Everything you need to know

Clash of Clans has just announced the arrival of a new troop known as the Root Rider, available at Town Hall 15. Possessing a unique ability to smash through walls and defenses with its tough tree roots, this defense-targeting troop is set to change the dynamics of raids and battles.

This article describes everything you need to know about the Root Rider.

Unlocking the Root Rider

Players must elevate their Barracks to Level 17. This advancement not only grants access to this troop but also unleashes chaos on enemy bases. Notably, the Root Rider requires merely 20 Housing Spaces, rendering it a compact yet potent inclusion in your troop arrangement.

Barracks upgrade and comparison

Upgrading the Barracks to Level 17 requires 16 million elixirs and a two-week upgrade time. This upgrade can be initiated at Town Hall 15, setting the stage for the Root Rider's deployment.

In the laboratory, players can upgrade the Root Rider to Level 2 at Town Hall 15, with the maximum upgrade to Level 3 requiring Town Hall 16. Upgrading to Level 3 demands 22 million elixirs and an investment of 14 days. At this pinnacle level, the troop deals 250 Damage per second, outclassing the electro Titan.

Comparison with Hog Riders

Comparing the Root Rider to the classic Hog Riders, the former stands out with an impressive 8,000 Hit Points. In contrast, four Hog Riders reach only 4,920 Hit Points at their maximum level. While the Root Rider has a lower Damage per second than four Hog Riders, superiority in Hit Points makes it less susceptible to splash damage, providing a more resilient troop that can be efficiently healed.

Strategies for Root Rider

1) Town Hall assault with Root Rider

Deploy Root Riders to charge toward the opponent's Town Hall. This troop's ability to break walls easily facilitates a smooth approach to the Town Hall, making it an effective assault strategy.

2) Synergize Root Rider and Super Archer

Combine Root Riders with Super Archers to create a powerful duo in Clash of Clans. Super Archers benefit from the Root Rider's wall-breaking capabilities, offering a formidable combination, especially in the early days of Town Hall 16.

3) Root Rider as a tank for heroes

Utilize Root Rider as a tank to assist your King in breaking into specific areas of the base. This strategy adds a layer of tanking support, complementing your Barbarian King's Hit Points.

4) Root Rider in smash attacks

Merge Root Riders into various smash attacks, such as the Yeti and Super Archer strategy. Replace Yetis with Root Riders to assist Super Archers in breaking through the base, creating a dynamic and effective attack plan in Clash of Clans.

Limitations of Root Rider

Despite its strengths, the Root Rider does have limitations. It does not work well in the Battle Blimp and lacks the reach of Super Archers or Super Wizards in Clash of Clans. Additionally, for defense, there are better options like the triple Ice Golem or Lava Hound, making the Root Rider less suitable for Clan Castle defense.

In conclusion, the Root Rider introduces a fresh and powerful dynamic to Clash of Clans battles. Whether breaking through walls, supporting heroes, or synergizing with other troops, the Root Rider offers a range of strategic possibilities for players willing to experiment and adapt to this new addition to their arsenal.