Best attacking strategies for December's Hog Heaven challenge in Clash of Clans

To complete the newest troop challenge in Clash of Clans, the Hog Heaven, players must use Hog Riders in multiplayer battles.

The Hog Rider is one of the best Dark Elixir troops in the game, with high hitpoints and damage. By upgrading Dark Barracks to level 2, which requires Town Hall level 8, players can unleash him. They can use any offensive strategy during multiplayer battles that revolves around this troop.

The Hog Heaven is one of the most frequent challenges in Clash of Clans. It is re-released often so that players can test out new attacking strategies and win special rewards. The in-game description of this special offering is as follows:

"Keep your Hog Riders riding longer when you drop a well-timed Heal Spell during this event."

Players must use Hog Riders in 10 battles to gain magic material and experience points. They can visit the challenge in person by clicking on the in-game events section. In this article, we will explore the three best strategies to complete Hog Heaven and win all the rewards on offer.

GoVaHo and two other attacking strategies for the Hog Heaven challenge in Clash of Clans, ranked

3) GoVaHo

The army composition of the Town Hall 8 GoVaHo aggressive attacking strategy is as follows:

2 Golems

12 Hog Riders

4 Valkyries

6 Wall Breakers

9 Wizards

4 Archers

Barbarian King

3 Healing Spells

3 Valkyries (clan castle)

In Clash of Clans, this is one of the fastest ways to attack, especially when taking bases. The Hog Riders will clear up the residual mess once the Valkyries have destroyed the core and dealt with the devastation caused by the Golems. Clan war attacks, pushes for common trophies, and even money and elixir farming can all be done with this style of assault.

Players can alter their armies for the Hog Heaven challenge by adding Pekkas to support the Valkyries in taking down the main base. Utilizing Queen Walk is an additional tactic for maximizing success in the Hog Heaven challenge.

2) Mass Hogs

The army composition for the TH10 Mass Hogs aggressive attacking strategy for the Hog Heaven challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

37 Hog Riders

39 Archers

8 Wall Breakers

5 Healing spells

1 Freeze spells

Hog Riders (Clan castle)

One of the best offensive strategies in Clash of Clans is the Mass Hog Rider. Players can easily defeat the Hog Heaven Challenge's in Town Hall 8 and higher bases by employing this tactic. Archer Tower and Inferno Tower of the opposing team are among the defensive structures that the Hog Riders specifically attack.

Players might wish to use units like Golems and Wizards to construct a funnel and destroy Inferno Towers before using the Mass Hog attack. They can also add armies like Minions, Young Dragons, and Archers to clear distant buildings.

1) Hog Riders GoWipe

The army composition of the Town Hall 10 Hog Riders GoWipe attacking strategy is as follows:

2 Golems

2

11 Hog Riders

16 Wizards

5 Wall Breakers

1 Poison spell

2 Rage spells

2 Healing spells

6 Hog Riders (clan castle)

Given that GoWipe may be used in multiplayer and clan war encounters, it is one of the most used attacking techniques. Players can also employ a variety of armies using this strategy, such as Witches, Valkyries, and Hog Riders.

The Hog Rider is one of the best additions to this method since it will help other soldiers by demolishing the opponent's defensive structures. Because it is a balanced resource assault, players can also utilize it in farming and multiplayer engagements.

Finally, they can try other attacking strategies like Hog Raid with Dragons or Queen Walk Hog Raid. These challenges are good opportunities to earn easy stars in multiplayer battles.

