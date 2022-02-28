Best Town Hall 8 bases in Clash of Clans 

Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer strategy game in which players attack enemy bases using different attacking strategies while defending their friendly base from the opponent's attacks. Mastery of both attacking and defending methods, as well as the development of solid defensive bases, are required in this game.

Town Hall 8 is an important component of the game since TH 8 players are frequently included in clan wars and are expected to earn three stars and defend against the attack of their opponents.

This article delves into one of the most effective Town Hall 8 bases that players can copy and use to defend and attack strong opponents.

Exploring the best Town Hall 8 base in Clash of Clans

Players must know the reasons for building a base, such as a farming base that protects resource storage, or an anti-3 star base that keeps defenses within the center while allowing players to get one star from the town hall that is maintained outside.

We'll also take a look at the anti-2 star base that can be employed for multiplayer battles and clan wars.

The centralized town hall at the Anti-2 Star TH 8 Clash of Clans base is fortified by Archer Towers and Hidden Tesla. Both defenses dealt massive damage to the most popular Town Hall 8 troop, "Dragon," making it tough for opponents to take Town Hall down and earn a flawless 3-star rating.

Storages are strategically positioned near important fortifications such as Wizard Towers and Archer Towers because they can readily eat a large amount of damage, allowing defenders to take out a few enemy troops.

Clan Castle is tucked down deep within the base, making it difficult for opponents to entice clan castle troops.

Defensive clan castles are difficult to deal with, consuming a lot of opponents' time and allowing defenses to clean them out. They're an anti-valkyrie and anti-dragon base since the outside buildings don't allow them to attack together as a group.

Storages should be kept close to defenses because they eat a lot of damage, allowing defenses and clan castles to finish troops.

Finally, according to the needs, players in Clash of Clans should have different base designs for home villages and war villages. If a TH 8 player is pushing for trophies, they should search for bases that are anti-2 star or anti-3.

Players should look for farming bases if they wish to preserve resources like Elixir, Gold and Dark Elixir.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha