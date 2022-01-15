What is the Queen Walk strategy in Clash of Clans?

As players know, building a Clash of Clans attacking strategy is an integral part of the game. Gamers must build an army and plan using various Elixir troops and Dark Elixir troops to attack opposing bases.

One of the most common attacking strategies players use is the Queen Walk strategy, often combined with different troops, according to the base.

Immortal Queen Walk strategy in Clash of Clans

Queen Walk is a potent attacking strategy where the Archer Queen is deployed with a few Healers and some Rage Spells before the actual attack starts, making her "immortal" for a short period while she destroys a large portion of the opponent village.

A high-level Archer Queen, at least four healers, some wall breakers to create a funnel, rage spells, freeze spells, and various troops such as Baby Dragons, Golems, Wizards, Dragons, Witches, and Pekka make up the basic Queen Walk strategy combination.

The Archer Queen (Image via Clash of Clans)

In Clash of Clans, Queen Walk is a crucial strategy and one of the most effective ways to launch a "two-step" attack. This isn't a full-fledged attack, but it's a strategy that can be used with any actual army combination.

The Archer Queen must be deployed with healers from any end of the base, and rage spells, wall breakers, and freeze spells must be used to construct a funnel. Users can then allow the Archer Queen to demolish vital defenses such as Eagle Artillery, X-bows, and Inferno Towers before deploying the rest of the troops.

Goals of Queen Walk strategy

There are a few goals to fulfill while using a Queen Walk strategy:

Destroy a section of the base before the Eagle Artillery is activated.

Destroy unnecessary structures outside the walls so you can utilize minions and archers to funnel troops in.

Destroy strategic defenses like air defenses in case of air attack.

Kill Clan Castle troops and the enemy's Archer Queen: If you're deploying a defense-focused army like hogs and balloons, eliminating Clan Castle troops and the enemy's Archer Queen is a must.

To assist the actual army, try destroying the Giga Tesla and Giga Inferno.

In conclusion, Queen Walk is a must-use strategy in Clash of Clans if your Archer Queen is of a high level. It is an excellent strategy to use in war to earn some vital clan war stars.

Edited by Ravi Iyer