Clash of Clans Overgrowth spell guide: Best strategies to use

Supercell introduced a new Clash of Clans Overgrowth spell in the COC February update, along with many other additions to improve the gaming experience. Since Spells play a pivotal role in multiplayer attack strategies, you must be able to use them skillfully to conquer an enemy village. The title already features various Spells in its roster, but the new addition certainly stands out and can impact attack and defense strategies.

This article discusses the unique abilities of the Clash of Clans Overgrowth spell and how you can utilize them in different attack strategies.

Clash of Clans Overgrowth spell explored

You can unlock the Clash of Clans Overgrowth spell by upgrading the Dark Spell Factory to level six. This nature-themed spell is inspired by the Root Ryder troop's ability. The Root Ryder is a recently released card that moves and attacks with her roots.

Dropping the spell on a defense building germinates roots around it, which render it immobile for a few moments and, hence, save your army from their attacks. However, the spell affects only those defense buildings that lie within its aura. Your army ignore will also affected buildings and only target other unaffected ones for the duration of the spell.

Best strategies for the Clash of Clans Overgrowth Spell

The new Overgrowth Spell can also be labeled as the fusion of the Freeze and Invisibility Spells. However, many COC enthusiasts are calling it an overpowered spell and have raised concerns regarding the same in the comments section of the official post. Supercell may take thier feedback into consideration and nerf the spell in the future.

For the time being, you can make the most of the spell and use the strategies given below:

1) Use the Overgrown Spell to funnel troops

One of the best utilizations of the Overgrown Spell in your attack strategies is to funnel your army. While attacking a base, the most crucial thing to focus on is whether your troops are heading toward the core or your desired location.

In this regard, funneling is your best aid. It requires you to flank your army from each side, prompting them to head straight to the base's core. For this, many players typically use Heroes or weak troops. Instead of these, you can use the Overgrown Spell, which will not only be more effective but also save you some troops.

2) Freeze the lethal defenses located at the base's center

Players often position their most lethal defenses, such as Inferno Towers and Eagle Artillery, at the center of their base. This usually becomes troublesome for attackers, as the enemy loses a significant amount of troops as their army makes its way to the core.

Drop the Clash of Clans Overgrown Spell on the core to counter such issues. However, this will require good timing; otherwise, the spell's effect will make your army ignore these defenses when they reach the center.