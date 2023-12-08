Clash of Clans leak suggests upcoming upgrades for Clan Castle, Ricochet Cannon, and more

A Clash of Clans leak shared by ImMortal on Reddit hints at a slew of enhancements coming to this title to reshape its gameplay experience. From a significant Clan Castle upgrade to the introduction of a new pet, the rumor suggests this title could get some exciting changes that are sure to keep players on the edge of their seats.

This article discusses everything that the leak indicates will come to Clash of Clans.

Upgrades to Clan Castle, Ricochet cannon, and more in Clash of Clans

This Reddit post suggests several upgrades are coming to Clash of Clans, some of which have been talked about below:

Clan Castle upgrade to level 12

One of the most anticipated improvements is the Clan Castle's jump from level 11 to level 12. This structure is the heart of any clan's defense, providing reinforcements and support during critical moments in battles. The upgrade is expected to bring enhanced defensive capabilities and unlock new features that may empower clans in their quest for dominance.

Multi-Archer Tower and Ricochet Cannon upgrade up to level 2

A thrilling advancement on the horizon is the introduction of the Multi-Archer Tower with Town Hall 16. The leak suggests that this tower will probably offer an upgrade path extending to level 2. This tower will most likely be composed of deadly archers having accurate precision. Players can expect it to become a pivotal asset in fortifying base defense strategies.

Similarly, the Ricochet Cannon believed to be debuting alongside the Multi-Archer Tower is also poised for an upgrade to level 2. This formidable defensive unit is also set to showcase its capabilities in the Town Hall 16 update.

Forest Rider upgrade up to level 3

Town Hall 16 could bring another troop known as the Forest Rider to the base. While this unit hasn't been officially announced, the leak suggests that it will have an upgrade path, allowing players to enhance this item up to level 3. Players can look forward to acquiring new skills and witnessing increased strength with this unit.

Spirit Fox - The new pet for Town Hall 16

Spirit Fox, the new pet whose glimpses were offered in various official Clash of Clans videos last month, possesses a unique set of abilities. This pet has the remarkable capability to render itself and its hero invisible for a short duration, establishing it as a formidable ally on the battlefield.

Furthermore, leaks suggest that players could have the opportunity to upgrade their Spirit Fox up to level 5, unlocking additional powers and making it an invaluable asset in the game.

The Clash of Clans leaks have set the community abuzz with excitement, offering a glimpse into the future of this title. From the crucial Clan Castle upgrade to the introduction of the Spirit Fox, these changes promise to bring a refreshing twist to the game experience.