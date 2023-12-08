New Spirit Fox pet in Clash of Clans TH16 update: Expected release date, features, and more

While Supercell is yet to announce a release date for Town Hall 16, the community is excited to meet the new Spirit Fox pet in Clash of Clans. Clashers have reportedly seen a new blue critter hopping around in the bushes of their Home Village, which first ignited speculations of a new hero pet. Fortunately, it was confirmed recently with a post on the official website on December 8, 2023.

The Spirit Fox will be available once you upgrade your Town Hall to level 16 and Pet House to level 9. While the game still lacks a confirmed TH16 release date, the arrival of the Spirit Fox pet in Clash of Clans is sure to please the community.

This article brings you an expected launch date, confirmed features for the new pet, and more.

Expected release date for the new Spirit Fox pet in Clash of Clans TH16

The recent Hammer Jam event and the Last TH15 Challenge in the December roadmap first spilled the beans on the upcoming Town Hall 16 update in the mobile online strategy title. While Supercell is yet to confirm the release date, it is expected that the new Town Hall will arrive after the conclusion of the Hammer Jam event.

Since all the previous TH updates were released in COC around the annual Hammer Jam events, it is expected that the new Town Hall will arrive with the Spirit Fox pet in Clash of Clans on December 11, 2023.

All the features and special abilities of the Spirit Fox pet in Clash of Clans

Supercell’s official X post on December 8, 2023, only announced the arrival of the new hero pet. However, the official website has already revealed the special features and abilities of this shy yet feisty fox.

As per the site, the new Spirit Fox pet in Clash of Clans' upcoming update is incredibly loyal to the champion, and when summoned, it can turn the heroes invisible for a few seconds.

Favorite target: Anything within 4.5 tiles of the Hero

Anything within 4.5 tiles of the Hero Damage type: Single target

Single target Targets: Ground targets

Ground targets Housing Space: 20

20 Movement Speed: 24

The Spirit Fox pet in Clash of Clans is upgradeable to level 10. However, first you need to upgrade your Pet House to level 9 to unlock the fox, which will cost 21M Elixir. Here is the upgrade cost, DPS, HP, and every other detail you need to know:

The pet will have 108 DPS and 1900 HP on level one. Its ability will last for three seconds at this level.

Upgrade it to level 2 for three days with 225K Dark Elixir. While its ability will last only for three seconds at this level, the DPS and HP will increase to 116 and 2000, respectively.

Level 3 upgrade cost and time for the pet is 235K Dark Elixir (DE) and four days. The DPS will be 124 and HP will be 2100 at this level. The ability will last until three seconds.

It will take 245K DE to upgrade the pet to level four for 132 DPS and 2200 HP. It takes five days to complete the update.

Use 255K DE to upgrade it to level 5 within five days and 12 hrs. Its DPS and HP will increase to 140 and 2300, respectively. Its ability enhances for the first time on level 5 and it will last for 3.5 seconds now. This will again increase at level 10, the maximum for the pet so far.

265K DE and six days will upgrade the pet to level 6. DPS will now become 148 and HP will increase to 2400.

Upgrading the pet to level 7 will cost 275K DE, and it will take six days and 12 hours to complete. The DPS will increase to 156, and the HP will become 2500 at this level.

The level 8 upgrade will cost 285K DE and take seven days. The DPS and HP will increase to 164 and 2600, respectively.

You can upgrade the pet to level 9, which will take the DPS to 172 and the HP to 2700. This upgrade will take 295K DE and seven days and 12 hrs to complete.

Level 10 upgrade will take eight days and 315K DE to complete. This is the ultimate level for this new pet as per the announcement. At this level, the DPS will reach 180, HP will sit at 2800, and the ability duration will increase to 4 seconds from 3.5 seconds.

The new Spirit Fox pet in Clash of Clans is the latest sneak peek of the upcoming update. However, the official website assures that it will not be the final one. Feel free to check out our other game-related guides while you wait for the upcoming surprises Supercell has planned for the community.