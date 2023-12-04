How to watch Clash of Clans December update trailer: Timings, TH16 update, and more

The Clash of Clans December update has got the whole community on their toes. Players have been talking about the upcoming Town Hall update for quite some time, and the “Last TH15 Challenge” in the December roadmap has almost confirmed the news. Most speculations indicate that the next update will arrive after the Hammer Jam event.

As for now, Supercell has announced the upcoming Clash of Clans December update’s trailer launch with an official X post on December 2, 2023. This article will talk about how to watch it, the expected Town Hall update, and its features.

How to watch the Clash of Clans December update trailer?

As per the official X (formerly Twitter) post, the Clash of Clans December update’s trailer will launch on December 6, 2023, Wednesday at 3 pm GMT. Here's how to watch the trailer.

Step 1: Launch YouTube

Launch YouTube Step 2: Subscribe to the official Clash of Clans channel to get a notification whenever the trailer launches.

Subscribe to the official Clash of Clans channel to get a notification whenever the trailer launches. Step 3: Click on the notification or directly arrive on the channel to stream the video.

The official post has a similar aesthetic to the recent GTA 6 trailer announcement, leading fans to raise GTA 6 x COC speculations. However, as of writing, there is no official confirmation.

When is Town Hall 16 expected to arrive in COC?

Although the Clash of Clans December update’s trailer launch is scheduled for December 6, 2023, the community may have to wait until December 11, 2023 (i.e., the conclusion of the Hammer Jam event) for Town Hall 16 to arrive in the mobile online strategy title.

The speculation stems from the “Last TH15 Challenge,” ending on December 10, 2023.

Most expected features of Town Hall 16

While the developer has been tight-lipped about the TH16 update in COC, a short 12-second clip from the official X page hinted at the upgrade cost of Town Hall 16. Speculations suggested the cost to be around 18 million gold. However, this might not be the case since the upgrade cost for TH15 has also been the same.

While the release date or the update cost of the new Town Hall is still under speculation, the new update will bring a new pet. Furthermore, Players might be able to combine two Archer Towers into one. While this has not been confirmed, attacking villages in Multiplayer Battles is going to be tougher.

The update might also bring a new level of troops, Wizard Tower, Air Sweeper, and Bomb Tower. If rumors are to be believed, the developer teased the community with new troop levels in an official post on November 13, 2023. Feel free to check out our article for more details.

While you wait for the Clash of Clans December update, check out our other game-related guides to increase your chances of winning.