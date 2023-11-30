Clash of Clans December 2023 roadmap: Event calendar, schedule, and more

Supercell’s popular online mobile strategy title, Clash of Clans, has recently released its event calendar, confirming the upcoming updates in December 2023. While the community remains hungover from the special Halloween event troops in October and Champion skins of November, the official X post confirms another month filled with exciting season challenges and more.

The official post, dated November 30, 2023, revealed all the upcoming events and their schedules for this month. The highlights include an exclusive Gingerbread challenge that offers the unique Gingerbread hero skin and more.

Have a look at the complete Clash of Clans December 2023 roadmap

As per the official Clash of Clans December 2023 roadmap, the new season will kick off with the exciting Gingerbread Challenge on December 1, 2023. Check out all the upcoming events of this Christmas season and their schedule ahead of the upcoming update.

Gingerbread Challenge brings a unique skill to your heroes

Expand Tweet

The Gingerbread Challenge will be live from December 1-10, 2023. After a successful Champions’ Champion Challenge in November, the game brings exclusive Gingerbread skins for your Archer Queen, Grand Warden, Barbarian King, and Royal Champions.

The only downside is that these skins will not be free. Even if you complete the challenge to grab and unlock the skin, you will only obtain it with the Gold Pass.

Clan War Leagues brings plenty of rewards

Join the Clan War Leagues for incredible rewards and your Clan's ultimate glory (Image via Supercell)

The Clan War Leagues will begin on December 1, 2023. Try to battle against other clans for the next 10 days and come out on top of the league. Prepare for the Clan War Leagues with the right army compositions and gather as many loots as possible until December 11, 2023, i.e., the scheduled end date.

The Clan War Leagues invite other clans during this event, where they constantly fight during this period. Prepare your favorite heroes in their new costumes, the Miners and Electro Dragons, and other troops to fight for ultimate glory.

One gem boosts

One Gem Boosts can help you upgrade your village faster (Image via Supercell)

As per the Clash of Clans December 2023 roadmap, Clashmas brings One Gem boost for the army and resources to help you progress and upgrade your village faster this winter.

The One Gem Army boost is scheduled to run from December 11-13, 2023. Boost your army camps for a gem each during this period to prepare for Multiplayer Battles and win more loot.

On the other hand, the One Gem Resource Boost is scheduled to go live on December 18, 2023. You can boost your resource collectors for a gem each until December 20, 2023, to boost productivity and earnings.

Last TH15 Challenge

Last TH15 challenge in Clash of Clans December 2023 roadmap (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans December 2023 roadmap is already filled with exciting events and challenges, with the Last TH15 Challenge only accentuating the fun. According to this year’s Clashmas calendar, the event will run from December 4-10, 2023. Rumors of a new Town Hall level further fuel this excitement.

Clan Games and 4X Star Bonus

Earn more exciting rewards from the Clan Games and the 4x Star Bonus in the Clash of Clans December 2023 roadmap (Image via Supercell)

The Clan Games are among the most-awaited events of every season. Arriving on the final week of Clashmas (i.e., from December 22–28, 2023), these games will require collective efforts from all the Clan members to receive lucrative rewards.

The Clash of Clans December 2023 roadmap brings an exclusive 4x Star Bonus event. Going live on December 4, 2023, it will offer plenty of rewards until December 7, 2023, for each Multiplayer Battle victory.

Other events

Supercell has also scheduled four more Troop Events in between the abovementioned ones. These events typically require players to have a certain number of troops in their army compositions to earn rewards like Magic Items, Gems, and Exp. points. Check out these articles to determine your army's composition.

The official post also talks about the Season Challenges scheduled for December 1-31, 2023. Therefore, you can expect more amazing events and troop adjustments throughout this month.

The Clash of Clans December 2023 roadmap brings some amazing rewards. Prepare your troops for amazing Clashing Actions to grab all of them and progress faster.