Clash of Clans post hints at an upcoming update: A new max level for heroes, troops, and more

A new post on the official Clash of Clans X (formerly Twitter) page hinting at the possibility of a new update has excited the community. The November 13, 2023, post asked the community about their best army composition. However, the max levels for some troops in the picture attached to the post did not match the title's current version.

Even though the developer has maintained complete silence about this, the dissimilarities have ignited the community’s excitement regarding a possible new update.

Does the recent Clash of Clans official post hint at a new update?

Supercell’s popular mobile strategy video game asked the community about their favorite army compositions for an attack on November 13, 2023. However, the image attached to the post showed an image of a level 11 Balloon in Clan Castle Reinforcement (CC) despite the maximum level available for loons being level 10.

However, this was not the only dissimilarity. The maximum level for the Electro Dragon currently is level 6, but the E-Drags in the army composition of the picture didn't reflect the same. This was also the case with the Barbarian King and Archer Queen heroes.

For those confused, the max level of a COC troop shows a burning level icon, which wasn't the case for the troops in the picture.

While most fans were busy posting their favorite army compositions in Clash of Clans in the replies, a user, Greg (@Greg01|), pointed out these differences. The developer then replaced the image with another one without the differences.

Despite that, other users attached screenshots of the previous image, asking Supercell about the possibility of an upcoming update. Another user, li (@LinusXV), reminded the developer that they saw the original picture in the post.

He attached a screenshot indicating that although the Barbarian King and Archer Queen are on level 90, it does not show them being maxed out.

While the post and its replies had the community speculating, Supercell hasn’t confirmed a new update. The silence on the game’s popular content creators’ side and the fact that a small update arrived this month with plenty of fresh new content also discard the chances of another in-game overhaul.

