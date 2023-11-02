How to play Clash of Clans on PC: Emulators and other possible options explored

Despite a decade since its release, Clash of Clans (CoC) ranks among Supercell’s most popular titles and one of the few games that crossed the 500-million download mark on the Google Play Store. Many want to enjoy the title on a bigger screen and are looking for ways to play Clash of Clans on PC. While this is primarily a mobile game, there are a few ways to enjoy it on a desktop.

With Google announcing its latest venture in the gaming world, players can explore various options to play CoC on a bigger screen. The game can be downloaded via emulators or directly from Google Play Games (beta) on a PC or Mac. This article describes both methods in depth.

How to play Clash of Clans on PC?

The official Supercell announcement confirms the availability of CoC on PC (Image via Supercell)

With Google Play Games' (beta) now available on PC, gamers can download and enjoy mobile titles on a bigger screen. You can now visit the official Google Play Games website on your computer and download and enjoy CoC.

However, you must first install Google Play Games. Then search for CoC in the application to download and run it on your computer.

Note that there are minimum requirements to run the application on your computer. Aside from Google Play Games, players can also use emulators to run Clash of Clans on PC.

Use the emulators

You can play CoC on PC with the help of emulators (Image via Bluestacks)

While Google has entered the PC gaming world, emulators have been extensively used to run mobile titles on the platform. Here is a step-by-step guide to playing CoC on your PC if it does not match the requirements to run Google Play Games.

Step 1: Go to the web and download the version of your favorite emulator that suits your PC or Mac.

Go to the web and download the version of your favorite emulator that suits your PC or Mac. Step 2: Install and run the emulator.

Install and run the emulator. Step 3: Open the Google Play Store on the emulator and sign in with your account.

Open the Google Play Store on the emulator and sign in with your account. Step 4: Search Clash of Clans on the Play Store on your desktop.

Search Clash of Clans on the Play Store on your desktop. Step 5: Wait until the download is finished, then install and run the game.

You can use emulators like Bluestacks, GenyMotion, and Droid4X to complete the process.

There are many advantages to playing CoC on PC. For example, you can try the title on a bigger screen and get a faster response time with a keyboard and mouse at your disposal. You can also check out the complete November roadmap for Clash of Clans.