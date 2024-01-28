Clash of Clans Lunar update: New Dragon, expected release date, and more

Supercell may release the Clash of Clans Lunar update this February to celebrate the Chinese New Year, a.k.a. Lunar New Year. Last year, the developer conducted various events for the occasion, offering numerous decor items, rewards, and time-limited troops. This time, as per the recent Easter eggs and leaks, we will likely see a new troop and many other fresh engagements.

A trustworthy source for Clash of Clans leaks, Redditor ZybVX recently released a post hinting at the arrival of a new troop and other items in the upcoming Clash of Clans update.

This article explores these Easter eggs and leaks, speculating what Supercell has in store for the forthcoming Clash of Clans Lunar update.

Clash of Clans Lunar update explored

An Indian Clash of Clans streamer, Prettex Gaming, has released a video unraveling the recent Easter eggs, hinting at the arrival of a new Dragon troop in the upcoming COC update. For instance, in the above post, you can see the tiny head of a Chinese dragon in the bottom-right corner, which doesn't resemble any pre-existing troop.

Moreover, since 2024 is the year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese calendar, it's all the more possible that Supercell would release a new Dragon troop to mark the occasion.

As per the leaks from Redditor ZybVX, this new troop is named Water Dragon, which can breathe waterballs and attack multiple targets at once, like an Electro Dragon.

However, it can't be said with conviction that this new troop will be permanent, considering the developer has recently released a fresh Root Ryder troop in the recent Clash of Clans TH16 update, and it's unlikely that it would introduce two troops back-to-back.

The leaks also suggest the release of another troop named Firecracker, who looks like a walking Scattershot. If these leaks are to be believed, this troop can attack nearby buildings with cannonballs, and it has a high DPS but low HP.

To make the most of Firecrackers, you can use them with the Clash of Clans Grand Warden equipped with Rage Gem, which will boost them to clear out the base faster. Also, they make for excellent funneling troops due to their low housing space.

When will the Clash of Clans Lunar update arrive?

Since Clash of Clans has begun rolling out the Easter eggs, suggesting the arrival of the mentioned troops, it won't be wrong to say that the Clash of Clans Lunar update is around the corner. Moreover, according to the Chinese Calendar, the Lunar New Year will occur on February 10, 2024. Therefore, we can expect the update to arrive in the first two weeks of February.

