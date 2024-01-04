Clash of Clans guide: Best Grand Warden Hero Equipment

Clash of Clans incorporated plenty of new content in its recent TH16 update, such as the long-awaited Town Hall 16, Root Rider troop, Spirit Fox pet, defense merging mechanism, and Hero Equipment. The last feature is being considered as one of the best additions in the said update, according to many Clash of Clans players.

Hero Equipment has created new dynamics for Clash of Clans Heroes' special abilities, allowing players to pick an ability for their Hero according to their attack strategies. However, many players have found this confusing, as choosing the best Hero Equipment isn't easy and requires days of experimentation.

Note that none of the equipment can be considered better than the rest, as each has its unique utilization that suits a particular attack strategy.

Best Grand Warden Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans

In the TH16 update, developer Supercell also introduced a new Blacksmith building used to upgrade Hero Equipment in exchange for Ores, a fresh in-game currency to level up the equipment.

Here are the Clash of Clans Hero Equipment and their suitable attack strategies for Grand Warden:

1) Eternal Tome

Clash of Clans Eternal Tome stats (Image via Supercell)

Eternal Tome is an active ability that renders Grand Warden and all nearby allies immune to incoming attacks. It used to be the default skill of the Hero and is considered one of the best Grand Warden Hero Equipment.

The Eternal Tome equipment goes with every gear of the Grand Warden and can be utilized in every attack strategy.

2) Healing Tome

Healing Tome equipment stats (Image via Supercell)

Introduced in the TH16 update, Healing Tome equipment provides the Grand Warden with an active ability, allowing him to heal nearby units.

It is the best Grand Warden Hero Equipment for attack strategies that involve a substantial amount of splash attacks. However, avoid using it if you're an aerial attacker, as its healing power is futile before powerful Air Defenses.

3) Life Gem

Life Gem stats (Image via Supercell)

Life Gem equipment produces a passive ability that delivers extra hitpoints (HP) to friendly troops within the Warden's aura. It is the most effective Grand Warden Hero Equipment if you prefer aerial attacks. It includes troops like Electro Dragon and Lava Hounds in your army composition.

If this does not suit your strategy, refrain from equipping the gear with the Warden, as it doesn't effectively help ground troops.

4) Rage Gem

Rage Gem stats (Image via Supercell)

Rage Gem is another piece of equipment for the Grand Warden that produces a passive ability to enrage all troops within the Hero's aura. It's widely considered one of the best Grand Warden Hero Equipment, as it goes with every gear of the Hero and produces fruitful results.