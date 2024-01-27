Supercell has helped many Clash of Clans streamers establish careers in the gaming industry. These creators also correspond with the developer and frequently conduct giveaways, promote various events, and keep players posted about fresh additions and updates related to the title. Besides all this, they also frequently release guides, providing players with many useful tips and tricks to master the different aspects of Clash of Clans (COC).

To consistently learn and enhance your COC gameplay, you should follow a good creator, and this article will help you with the same, as there are countless Clash of Clans streamers, and choosing one won't be easy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best Clash of Clans streamers to follow to enhance your gameplay

1) Judo Sloth

Andrew, aka Judo Sloth, is among the most famous Clash of Clans streamers who owns the channel Judo Sloth Gaming on YouTube. He frequently releases tips and tricks to help newcomers and experienced players master the dynamics of Clash of Clans.

A citizen of the United Kingdom, Judo Sloth joined YouTube in 2014 and has since released over 1,854 videos, garnering 2.79 Million subscribers. The channel solely focuses on content related to Clash of Clans, offering live gameplay and commentary on many tournaments.

Moreover, Judo Sloth often develops bases featured in the game's seasonal challenges. You may choose to support this creator by entering his creator code, JUDO, before making any in-game purchases.

2) Kenny Jo

Kenny Jo is another creator among the popular Clash of Clans streamers. His gaming channel on YouTube, Kenny Jo, features guides for enhancing the COC attack combinations, Home Village, and farming. The creator releases the latest news, updates, and other content related to the title.

An American creator, Kenny Jo, joined YouTube in 2012. However, his first video landed in 2017. Since then, he has released over 1,495 videos, which have produced over 714K subscribers. You can support the creator by entering his code, CLASHJO, before making any in-game purchases.

3) Galadon Gaming

Galadon Gaming is one of the oldest Clash of Clans streamers on YouTube. As claimed by the creator, he dropped his corporate job to establish a career in the gaming industry. Galadon is an American gamer who joined YouTube in 2013 but released his first video in 2014.

The creator releases guides for attack strategies, gameplay, tips, tricks, and videos featuring Sneak Peeks and other title-related updates. The channel features over 3,672 videos and has garnered over 1.91 Million subscribers. You can support the creator by entering his creator code, GALADON, while making in-game purchases.

4) CarbonFin Gaming

CarbonFin is among the oldest Clash of Clans streamers who've been playing the title since its release in 2014. A signed-up content creator for Tribe Gaming, he focuses on maxed-out gameplay and manages the major COC events all over the globe.

The creator made the channel CarbonFin on YouTube in 2017 and has uploaded over 1,715 videos, gaining over 423K subscribers. He is also active on Twitch and has gained over 63K followers. Enter his creator code, CARBONFIN, while making any in-game purchases to support the creator.

5) Godson

When it comes to learning from a COC creator, Godson is one of the best Clash of Clans streamers. The creator mainly releases content related to the title and tries his hands at other games on his channel and live streams.

Godson joined YouTube in 2011 but began releasing content related to COC around 2014. Since then, he has uploaded over 3,025 videos, which has yielded over 2.72 Million subscribers.

To support this creator, you can enter his creator code, GODSON, during the purchase of any item in-game.

