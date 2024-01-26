Giant Gauntlet in Clash of Clans: When will it be available in the Trader’s Shop (expected)?

The Giant Gauntlet in Clash of Clans is Epic Equipment for the Barbarian King and was the first of its kind in the game. It was made available in the previous Cookie Rumble event of Clashmas 2023 and instantly became a fan favorite. Back then, it was available in the Trader Shop for 3100 Cookie Medals, and it was at the top of the players' shopping list.

However, many may have missed the opportunity then and doubt whether Epic Hero Equipment will ever return to the game for them. This article tries to find an answer to this question.

Community rumors suggest the arrival of Giant Gauntlet in Clash of Clans

The recent buzz in the COC community is about the reintroduction of Giant Gauntlet in Clash of Clans’ Traders Shop. While the majority was unsure about the return of this Hero Equipment, recent posts from leakers and data miners have reignited the rumor.

@ClashUpdateX, a popular leaker, has announced on their X page that the Giant Gauntlet in Clash of Clans will be available soon in the Traders Shop. They have attached a screenshot of a reply from the game’s official X page to support their claims. If the update is to be trusted, the Giant Gauntlet will be available in the Traders Shop by mid-February, possibly on February 13, 2024.

Per the current updates, the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration event in Supercell’s online strategy title will bring new Epic Hero Equipment called the Frozen Arrow. This Equipment is for the Archer Queen, and as the name suggests, it will slow down the targets it hits and increase the hero's DPS.

You will be able to exchange the Hero Equipment from the Trader Shop for 3100 Dragon Tokens. Please note that the Lunar New Year event is yet to be confirmed by the game developer. However, there is a chance that the Giant Gauntlet in Clash of Clans will arrive once this new Frozen Arrow Hero Equipment goes live in the game.

New event-exclusive Water Dragon and Firecracker troops may also arrive in the game with the Lunar New Year event. You can find more news about these troops by clicking the link above.