Clash of Clans resell guide: Best Gem conversion rates explained

Clash of Clans has brought plenty of amazing updates throughout the past month. This has started a race in the community, with some players wanting to experience the updates faster than others. Since Gems help you complete different upgrades quickly, many are looking for different ways to get more of this in-game currency. A renowned way to grab Gems is by using Raid Medals. However, the conversion rate is too low for that.

This begs the question: what is the best Gem conversion rate in Clash of Clans? This article will highlight the gem conversion rates for selling different resources and Magic Items.

A complete resell guide for Clash of Clans

There are plenty of ways for Village Chiefs to collect Gems in Clash of Clans. The most conventional one is to use obstacles. However, you can also get Gems instead of Raid Medals from Weekend Raids once your Raid Medal storage fills up.

Another way to get Gems is by reselling different items and resources. In this simple process, you must buy the items from the Trader Shop and sell them for more Gems.

Gem conversion rate for Raid Medals

You get one Gem for every 100 Raid Medals once your storage is filled.

Raid Medals are awarded when the Raid Weekends end, and they help you buy amazing Magic Items, rewards, and other items quickly. Considering the amazing uses of the Raid Medals, it is best not to store them, especially with such a high Gem conversion rate.

Gem conversion rate for Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir

You can also get Gems for resources that don’t fit into your storage. However, you will only get a maximum of five Gems for that. As per Supercell, you can get five Gems only if not even one percent of the resources fit in your storage.

On the other hand, you will receive four Gems if only 20% of the rewards fit your storage and so on. This is a better conversion rate than the previous one, but still not the best.

Gem conversion rate for Magic Items

Sell Magic Items for Gems (Image via Supercell)

You can get 10 Gems for selling every Magic Item, which is so far the best Gem conversion rate for reselling resources in Clash of Clans. Almost every potion bundle of three potions or other Magic Items is available for 100 to 300 Raid Medals.

When you buy three Clock Tower potions for 100 Raid Medals, you can sell them each for 10 Gems. That way, you can get 30 Gems for only 100 Raid Medals. This is massively lucrative compared to the normal Gem conversion rate of Raid Medals.

Another great way to convert Raid Medals/Magic Items to Gems is by buying Wall Rings. While you may need different potions occasionally, most players never use Wall Rings to upgrade Walls. Wall Rings are available in a bundle of five for 300 Raid Medals. However, each of them costs five Gems in the resell market. Thus, you can get 25 Gems for every 300 Raid Medals spent.

While Gem is among the scarcest in-game assets, with this guide, you will have plenty of different ways to earn them for free.

You can also sell the Magic Items called Runes to get 50 Gems. However, those are quite crucial and rarely available. Thus, make an informed decision about which items to sell for more Gems in Clash of Clans.