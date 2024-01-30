Clash of Clans Clan War Leagues February 2024 start date, end date, and more explored

Clash of Clans Clan War Leagues is a once-a-season event cum tournament wherein eight clans face off against each other one by one in a week. They are pitted against each other according to their Clan War Leagues tier: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Crystal, Master, and Champion. Note that before every Clan War League, Clan Leaders can choose if they wish to include 15 or 30 Clan members in the week-long wars.

This article will further discuss everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Clan War Leagues in February 2024.

Clash of Clans Clan War Leagues February 2024 explored

Expand Tweet

Clash of Clans February 2024 Clan War Leagues will begin on February 1, 2024, and end on February 8, 2024. Supercell has shortened the month's CWL duration, making it only eight days of the event instead of 10. Therefore, the tournament bracket will also be reduced from eight Clans to six, implying there'll be only five Clan Wars.

The developer took this step to avoid an overlap with the upcoming Clash of Clans Lunar event, which will also occur around the same time as the Clan War Leagues. To make up for the shortened period, Supercell will give two extra Bonus League Medals and more War Loot to Clans.

Clash of Clans Clan War Leagues explained

Before every Clash of Clans Clan War Leagues season, there's a Sign-Up period, which offers two days to Clan members to enroll in War Leagues matchmaking. Also, the regular Clan Wars button, featured in the Home Village, turns into a special Clan War Leagues button during this period.

Before the beginning of the season, the Clan Leaders can decide if they wish to engage in 15vs15 or 30vs30 war sizes and can accordingly recruit the Clan members who signed up for the matchmaking in the Clash of Clans Clan War Leagues. Note that choosing different war sizes in different seasons doesn't affect the Clan War league tiers.

After completing these procedures, your clan is grouped with seven other clans belonging to the same Clan War Leagues tier. Next, the Battle Week follows, wherein each clan in this group fights against each other one by one for seven days.

The day before the First War Day is a preparation period, which allows the clan members to create a strong layout that can withstand harsh enemy attacks.

At the end of the Clash of Clans Clan War Leagues, your clan is ranked on the event's Leaderboard based on the total number of earned stars in the Battle Week. Also, defeating an enemy clan in a war yields 10 extra stars.

According to these rankings and your clan's League tier, your clan receives League Medals, which can be redeemed with any COC item at the in-game League Shop.

Here is the amount of League Medals a clan receives according to its League tier:

Bronze: 1st place-58 medals, 8th place-44 medals

Silver: 1st place-112 medals, 8th place-91 medals

Gold: 1st place-184 medals, 8th place-156 medals

Crystal: 1st place-274 medals, 8th place-239 medals

Master: 1st place-382 medals, 8th place-340 medals

Champion: 1st place-508 medals, 8th place-459.

Each clan member receives 20% of the rewards earned by its clan. Moreover, each star obtained by the clan members in the wars yields a 10% extra share of the reward.

Check out our other guides on Clash of Clans:

Lunar update || Free Tiger Mountain scenery || Best Grand Warden Hero equipment || Capital Gold and how to use it || Best Streamers to follow