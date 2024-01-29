What is Capital Gold in Clash of Clans and where to use it?

Capital Gold in Clash of Clans is a new currency for the title's Clan Capital base that is used to upgrade and build various buildings. Unlike other currencies like Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir, Capital Gold can't be mined via any Resource building but can be crafted in exchange for the mentioned pre-existing COC currencies at the Home Village's Forge shop.

This article discusses everything you need to know about Capital Gold in Clash of Clans and how it functions in Clan Capital.

How to collect Capital Gold in Clash of Clans

To gain Capital Gold in Clash of Clans, you must craft your Home Village or Builder Base's resources into Capital Gold at the main base's Forge shop, which keeps Home Village's Builder occupied for three days.

Below are the exchange rates of these resources:

6,000,000 Home Village Gold: 2,000 Capital Gold, requires three days

6,000,000 Home Village Elixir: 2,000 Capital Gold, requires three days

60,000 Dark Elixir: 2000 Capital Gold, requires three days

2,400,000 Builder Base Gold: 1600 Capital Gold, requires three days

2,400,000 Builder Base Elixir: 1600 Capital Gold, requires three days

Besides this, destroying an enemy's base during the Clan Capital Raid Weekends also produces Capital Gold in Clash of Clans. If you successfully three-star an enemy's base in such attacks without deploying your entire army, each residual troop's housing space count is converted into Capital Gold and credited to your storage.

What's Clan Capital in Clash of Clans?

Clan Capital is a base in Clash of Clan, like Home Village, Builder Base, and O.T.T.O's Outpost. However, it differs from these, as it's managed by the whole Clan members instead of a single player.

The Clan Capital has multiple districts featuring various ruins of old buildings that must be rebuilt and upgraded. To do so, you must contribute your Capital Gold to the buildings, as a single structure requires a large sum of these to be leveled up and, hence, needs several contributions by the clan members.

It's worth mentioning that you can contribute to any building of your Clan Capital's Districts.

What is Raid Weekend in Clash of Clans?

The Clash of Clans Raid Weekend occurs when a Clan Capital wages war against another Clan Capital, which is decided by your Clan's Leader, Co-Leaders, or Elders. Also, this matchmaking is carried out according to the Clan Capital's District and building levels.

Destroying enemy bases in Raid Weekend rewards you with Raid Medals and Capital Gold. Also, if your clan successfully destroys all the enemy Clan Capital's Districts, it can attack another Clan Capital.

