How to get free Clash of Clans Tiger Mountain scenery

COC enthusiasts are being offered a chance to grab a free Clash of Clans Tiger Mountain scenery. As a promotion, Supercell often provides its creators with various exclusives to conduct giveaways, which is a great way for players to earn freebies. One such opportunity is live as a popular COC creator, Prettex Gaming, has announced giveaways for Tiger Mountain scenery.

This is an excellent opportunity for those seeking to accentuate their home village with an aesthetic item. This article further discusses everything you need to know about this giveaway and how you can win a free Clash of Clans Tiger Mountain scenery.

Get Clash of Clans Tiger Mountain scenery for free

Keeping things simple, this giveaway only requires you to follow a few steps:

Step 1: Open your X account.

Open your X account. Step2: Search @PrettexGaming and find the creator's profile.

Search @PrettexGaming and find the creator's profile. Step 3: Follow the creator's account and find the post claiming to offer the scenery.

Follow the creator's account and find the post claiming to offer the scenery. Step 4: Like, retweet, and leave a comment on the post by tagging two friends.

Completing these procedures will register your name in the giveaway, and the winners will be announced on January 29, 2024. Additionally, to increase your chances of victory, you can go to the creator's Instagram handle, follow the same procedures, and drop your Instagram username on the creator's YouTube video (the one embedded above).

What are the other ways of getting Clash of Clans Tiger Mountain scenery for free

You can also purchase the Tiger Mountain scenery via real money in the game for INR 500.

If you aren't willing to spend on an in-game item, numerous methods are at your disposal to earn it for free. For instance, you can turn to the Google Play Store, which features Play Points. These in-app tokens can be either cashed out or directly redeemed with an item in any game. With its help, you can even get free Gems in Clash of Clans.

To earn Play Points, you must complete the tasks designated by the Google Play Store that must be completed within a certain number of days. These tasks include installing an application, using it for a few days, and then writing a review based on your experience with it in the Play Store.

However, stay cautious while completing these tasks, as some of the applications the digital store asks you to install can feature a money-wagering system or be addictive.

Similarly, Google Opinion Rewards can get you free Clash of Clans Tiger Mountain scenery. This application asks users to participate in simple and quick surveys or write a review based on their visit to a famous place. Completing these tasks rewards users with Google Play Credits or iTunes Gift Cards.

Like the Play Points, these in-app tokens can be either cashed out or directly redeemed with an item in any game.