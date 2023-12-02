How to get Gold Pass in Clash of Clans: The entire process explained

Clash of Clans' much-awaited December Gold Pass (GP) is finally here, along with the month's packed event calendar, which includes Clan War League and the Gingerbread Challenge. For those unaware, the Gold Pass is a seasonal premium subscription that helps players win extra rewards — such as rare magic items, legendary hero skins, and many more.

This article will look at how you can buy the Gold Pass in COC to acquire additional bonuses in a seasonal reward track as well as numerous other game benefits.

How to purchase Clash of Clans Gold Pass

Purchasing the Gold Pass in COC costs US$6.99 or Rs. 599. Given below is the procedure to buy the same:

Step 1: Open Clash of Clans on your device.

Open Clash of Clans on your device. Step 2: Head to the season challenge reward track.

Head to the season challenge reward track. Step 3: Click on the Get Gold Pass icon.

Click on the Get Gold Pass icon. Step 4: Complete the payment procedure.

Besides this method, you can visit Supercell's official website to get a chance to buy the pass at a discounted rate. Below is the involved procedure:

Step 1: Go to your browser and search for "store.supercell.com" or click here.

Go to your browser and search for "store.supercell.com" or click here. Step 2: Click on the Clash of Clans icon displayed on the interface at the top.

Click on the Clash of Clans icon displayed on the interface at the top. Step 3: Click on Gold Pass.

Click on Gold Pass. Step 4: Provide the credentials associated with your COC account.

Provide the credentials associated with your COC account. Step 5: Complete the payment procedure.

Follow the steps above to acquire your seasonal Gold Pass subscription. Note that it can't be transferred to any other player or season in the future. Additionally, it can't be bought before the day of a season's end.

How to get Clash of Clans' December Gold Pass for free?

Play Store is one of the best applications when it comes to acquiring freebies in any title, and COC is no exception. You can earn Play Points in this online store by completing the tasks it assigns; these include installing an application and using it for some days to submit your review about the app. You can cash out these points or buy the Gold Pass with them in COC.

Perks of buying a Gold Pass in Clash of Clans

Buying the Gold Pass in COC will allow you to obtain various exclusive rewards in a season as well as give you a bigger Season and Builder Bank. These exclusive rewards often include a legendary hero skin solely available in a seasonal premium reward track, which means they can be obtained exclusively via the Gold Pass.

Although the free seasonal reward track also offers various magical items, one cannot afford to miss out on extra and rare rewards, such as Book of Heroes, Book of Fighting, Book of Spells, Wall Rings, Season and Builder Bank multipliers, Rune of Gold to name a few.

Click on the link to learn about the recent Easter eggs in COC suggesting the release of Town Hall 16.