How to get the new Clash of Clans Fireball equipment

Supercell has released another Hero gear for Grand Warden, called the Clash of Clans Fireball equipment, in the title's new event, Super Dragon Spotlight. The event features a Super Ice Bath in the Home Village, which regularly generates Ice Cubes, an event-exclusive currency. Collecting Ice Cubes will help you progress in the event's reward track and yield various items, including Super Medals.

Super Medals are another event-exclusive currency used to purchase various items at the Trader Shop, such as the Clash of Clans Fireball Equipment. This article discusses how you can claim the equipment in the game at the earliest.

Claim the Clash of Clans Fireball equipment

The Clash of Clans Fireball equipment is available at the Trader Shop and costs 3,100 Super Medals. You must progress in Super Dragon Spotlight's reward track to collect this number of Super Medals. You can do so by gathering the Ice Cubes.

To collect the required amount of Ice Cubes as soon as possible, you can purchase the Event Pass and earn extra rewards on the reward track. Moreover, progressing in the reward track will yield various event-exclusive collectibles, such as Goblin Explorer and Stone Globe statues, along with other items like Glowy Ore, Shiny Ore, and Starry Ore.

Clash of Clans Fireball equipment explained

The Fireball is a new Epic equipment for the Grand Warden Hero in Clash of Clans. It gives him an active ability, which allows him to throw a gigantic ball of explosives at the closest defense building. This act causes splash damage, which affects defenses within four tiles, inflicting them with 1500 Projectile damage.

With this addition, the Grand Warden has a total of five Hero equipment, including the Eternal Tome, Rage Gem, Life Gem, and Healing Tome.

How to get free 150 Ice Cubes and Super Medals in Clash of Clans

Expand Tweet

@JudoSloth is among the best Clash of Clan streamers who keep the community posted on game-related content. The content creator recently announced a giveaway of 150 Ice Cubes and Super Medals, which can be very helpful for players grinding for the Fireball equipment.

Here is the step-by-step guide to grabbing the freebies:

Step 1: Open X on your device.

Step 2: Head to the creator's profile, @JudoSloth, or click on the post embedded above.

Step 3: Find the post offering the freebies.

Step 4: Tap on the link featured in the post, which will redirect you to the game.

Step 5: A notification with a "Claim Rewards" icon will pop up. Tap the icon.

Completing these steps will credit 150 Ice Cubes and Super Medals to your account. Note that the link can only be used once.