How to 3-star the Golden Sand Challenge in Clash of Clans?

The Egyptian-themed Golden Sand Challenge is part of the Clash of Clans April 2024 roadmap, where players need to decimate the Clash of Clans base in the middle of the African desert. The time allotted for this contest is three minutes, and only the given troop composition can be used during the raid. Players will be awarded gems and Hero Potion for achieving 3 stars in this challenge.

This article provides key components and strategies to complete the Golden Sand Challenge in Clash of Clans.

Understanding the key components of the Golden Sand Challenge

Before diving into the strategy, let's break down the key components that will be utilized:

Invisibility spells: These are crucial for protecting key units and enabling them to deal maximum damage without being targeted.

These are crucial for protecting key units and enabling them to deal maximum damage without being targeted. Inferno Dragon: These flying units will be utilized to deal devastating damage to high-value targets like the Town Hall.

These flying units will be utilized to deal devastating damage to high-value targets like the Town Hall. Archer Queen: Archer Queen is one of the leaders of this attack strategy. Her powerful long-range attacks will be utilized in the battle.

Archer Queen is one of the leaders of this attack strategy. Her powerful long-range attacks will be utilized in the battle. Balloons, Super Dragons, and Ice Golem: These units serve as the backbone of the attack, providing both air and ground support to decimate enemy defenses.

Required strategy in Clash of Clans Golden Sand Challenge

Town Hall takedown

Invisibility spell usage on Town Hall (Image via Supercell)

You must begin by using Invisibility spells strategically. Deploy the first Invisibility Spell just above the Town Hall, and quickly follow up with the deployment of the powerful Inferno Dragon.

Timing is crucial to maximize the effect. Wait for approximately four seconds before casting the second Invisibility Spell. This delay helps maximize the duration of the invisibility effect, allowing the Inferno Dragon to focus on destroying the Town Hall without being targeted by defenses. This initial phase sets the stage for a strong start to your attack.

Archer Queen's precision strike

Archer Queen placement in the Golden Sand Challenge (Image via Supercell)

Moving on, focus on unleashing the devastating capabilities of your Archer Queen. Find a specific tile slightly to the right of a darker tile on the right side of the base and deploy your Archer Queen precisely on this chosen tile.

Once deployed, activate her Giant Arrow ability. The objective here is to trigger the Air Sweeper and start damaging the Monolith. Timing and placement are key to ensuring maximum impact and efficiency in clearing out defenses in this section of the base.

Strategic deployment of Royal Champion

Royal Champion usage (Image via Supercell)

Unleash the Royal Champion on the bottom side of the base once your Queen destroys the Clan Castle troop. Use a combination of a Rage Spell and a Skeleton Spell to boost her offensive prowess and survivability,

This strategic deployment, coupled with Hero Equipment abilities, allows the Royal Champion to contribute significantly to the destruction of defenses and key structures of the Golden Sand Challenge.

Unleashing the air and ground assault

All-out attack (Image via Supercell)

With key targets neutralized and strategic units deployed, it's time to unleash a combined air and ground assault. Focus on deploying Balloons, Super Dragons, and an Ice Golem strategically across the base. Spread them out to cover a wide area, ensuring that defenses are overwhelmed and unable to effectively target all your units simultaneously.

While some units may come under fire from Inferno Towers, the overall strength and coordination of your assault should compensate for any losses and ensure a three-star victory in the Golden Sand challenge.

