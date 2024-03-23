How to get the free Training Potion in Clash of Clans?

Training Potion in Clash of Clans provides a temporary boost that accelerates the production and regeneration rates within the Home Village. When utilized, it increases the efficiency of barracks, spell factories, and hero regeneration by four times for one hour. It speeds up the process of training troops and spells and recovering heroes after battles. However, it's essential to note that as the Training Potion's duration diminishes, the acceleration gradually decreases until the potion expires.

This article provides the link and steps to claim the free Training Potion in Clash of Clans.

Intricacies of the Training Potion in Clash of Clans

In Clash of Clans, players can store up to five Training Potions at a time, and any additional potions acquired through vouchers or real-life currency are converted into gems to maintain fairness among players.

Notably, using multiple Training Potions simultaneously extends the duration rather than intensifying the effect. For example, activating two potions provides a 4x boost for two hours instead of an 8x boost for one hour.

Claiming the free Training Potion in Clash of Clans

In the ongoing Clash of Clans Rubble Rumble event, players must complete three milestones to unlock various rewards in the game. The first one required the community to destroy 100 million Town Halls collectively and was recently achieved by the combined efforts of players globally.

As a reward, developers give free Training Potion to every player in Clash of Clans. Here are the steps needed to claim the desired reward:

Click this link to access the redemption page. Click the Claim Reward button on the opened page to be redirected to a prompt in the Clash of Clans home page. Click the Claim button in the prompt to get the desired Training Potion in Clash of Clans.

It's important to note that these voucher rewards are usually offered for a limited time and expire soon. After the expiry, players cannot claim this reward and, hence, must wait for the next one.

In conclusion, the Training Potion is a valuable magic item in Clash of Clans and helps players prepare themself for upcoming raids in the game. By following the provided steps, players can claim the desired reward that can greatly benefit their in-game progress.

