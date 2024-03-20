Supercell has announced some amazing rewards in their latest Clash of Clans Rubble Rumble event, and the community has a chance to get free Ores. However, players must work together to complete a simple task. While the official announcement does not reveal the duration of the event or some other details, like the final reward, the community is excited about the latest event, arriving on March 21, 2024.

There is a lot for the players to soak in, so read on for one of the most surprising gifts from the developers to the community and how to get them.

Clash of Clans Rubble Rumble event details

Expand Tweet

The latest Clash of Clans Rubble Rumble event challenges the whole COC community to destroy as many Town Halls as possible to complete some milestones. Completing each milestone will unlock exciting rewards.

The community will have a chance to unlock a four-time Star Bonus (4x Star Bonus) for everyone after unlocking all the rewards. You can also unlock free Ores, which can help you upgrade your Hero Equipment faster. However, before that, you must unlock all the rewards and a four-time star bonus. There will be a new tab on your home screen to track your progress.

So get ready to destroy Town Halls for amazing rewards that can help you progress smoothly in the upcoming days. Ahead of this event, you can check out some crucial tips on handling the E-Drags in Clash of Clans.

Some sneak peeks from the official trailer Clash of Clans Rubble Rumble

There might be another event arriving soon in Clash of Clans Rubble Rumble (Image via Supercell)

The trailer does not give many details apart from what has been mentioned here, but there is a little detail that many may have missed.

The official trailer only mentions that you must destroy Town Halls to unlock milestones. However, at one point in the video, some event tokens appeared on top of a Clan Castle that resembled ice cubes.

Some leaks have recently surfaced in COC communities on Reddit, showing a shiny and bouncy football obstacle in the game. Thus, another new event may be coming soon in the game.

Follow Sportskeeda for more COC-related guides:

Clash of Clans Defense tier list || Is getting Goblin builders worth in COC?