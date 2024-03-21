How to get 1000 free Shiny Ores in Clash of Clans?

Shiny Ores in Clash of Clans are a vital resource, particularly used for upgrading Hero Equipment at various levels. These are classified as the most abundant type of ores in the game and are accessible once a player reaches Town Hall Level 8 and constructs the Blacksmith building. Shiny Ores' storage capacity can be increased by upgrading the Blacksmith level.

This article will illustrate the process of claiming 1000 free Shiny Ores in Clash of Clans.

Steps to claim 1000 free Shiny Ores in Clash of Clans

Here are the steps you'll need to get the desired in-game items:

Click on this link to access the redemption page. Select the "Claim Reward" button on the page. You will be redirected to the Clash of Clans home screen. Look for the prompt and select the "Claim" button to receive your 1000 Shiny Ores in Clash of Clans.

These voucher rewards typically have limited availability. Therefore, it is recommended that they be claimed promptly. However, if you cannot claim the Shiny Ores in Clash of Clans, the reward has expired, and you will need to await the next free reward from the developer.

What are the main methods to earn Shiny Ores in Clash of Clans?

Star Bonus (Image via Supercell)

Here are the methods through which you can obtain the desired resource in Clash of Clans, aside from using the free link:

Completing Star Bonuses: One of the primary ways to acquire Shiny Ores is by completing the Star Bonus while in Bronze League or higher tiers. The Bonus III Tier rewards players with 125 Shiny Ores, but the real jackpot comes in the Legend Tier, where players can earn a whopping 1000 Shiny Ores every time they complete the star bonus.

Engaging in clan wars can also yield Shiny Ores. Attacking other players who have Town Hall Level 8 or higher and achieving success in these battles can earn you valuable Shiny Ores as rewards. Trader's Shop: The Trader occasionally offers Shiny Ores in his shop. These can be purchased using event-related items. For instance, during the Super Dragon Spotlight event, players could use Super Medals to purchase Shiny Ores.

