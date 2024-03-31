Clash of Clans April 2024 roadmap: Event calendar, schedule, and more

Supercell released the Clash of Clans April 2024 roadmap via an official X post on March 31, 2024. April will see plenty of interesting updates, along with some new hero skins you can get by purchasing the new season's special Gold Pass. It will begin on April 1, 2024, and expire on April 30, 2024.

Read on for the Clash of Clans April 2024 roadmap.

The complete Clash of Clans April 2024 roadmap, and everything you need to know

Supercell, after heeding the community's feedback, has decided not to offer new Hero Equipment in the new season. Clashers' journey into the upcoming season will begin with the Clan War Leagues and Egypt Challenge.

The Clan War Leagues

Clan War Leagues is one of the most adored events, especially after the introduction of hero Equipment in the game. This is because upgrading Hero Equipment requires Ores. You can get plenty of this resource for free in CoC via War Attacks.

Since Clan War Leagues allows players to participate in War Attacks every day for a week or more every new season, this is a great source of Ores. It, as mentioned in the Clash of Clans April 2024 roadmap, will begin on April 1, 2024, and will last until April 11, 2024.

Egypt Challenge

The new Egypt Skins for heroes will be live in this season (Image via Supercell)

The Egypt Challenge will be among the main attractions in the new COC Season. While the Clash of Clans April 2024 roadmap does not reveal a lot, it is evident that the new season will bring Egypt-themed skins for Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Royal Champion, and Grand Warden.

The challenge will be live from April 1, 2024, and players with the Season Pass can gather all these amazing hero skins until April 14, 2024.

Super Troop Medal event

Super Troop Medal is another event loved by the majority of fans. During it, you can collect Super Medals by destroying enemy bases. Each of your Multiplayer Battle attacks will help you progress on this event's rewards track.

You can earn a Super Troop for free from this event's reward track and use it when you're attacking enemy bases. This event will run from April 11, 2024, to April 21, 2024.

Streak Event

The new Streak Event this season will bring plenty of rewards for you (Image via Supercell)

The Streak Event is designed to help players earn amazing rewards constantly at the end of the upcoming season. Going live on April 22, 2024, this content will bring plenty of Ores, Magical Items, and other rewards for free until April 28, 2024.

Clan Games

A Clash of Clans season does not end nowadays until the arrival of Clan Games. This is another immensely adored event that usually appears in the last week of every season. In it, clanmates direct their collective efforts towards grabbing amazing rewards.

Per the Clash of Clans April 2024 roadmap, Clan Games will go live on April 22, 2024, and will be available until April 28, 2024.

Since the developers have promised some new and amazing events, prepare your troops for an eventful month.

