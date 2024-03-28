How to claim 500 Shiny and 100 Glowy Ores in Clash of Clans?

Supercell is offering free Shiny and Glowy Ores in Clash of Clans via a redeemable voucher link to celebrate the achievement of the final milestone in the Rubble Rumble event. Shiny and Glowy Ores serve as essential in-game resources utilized to enhance diverse Hero Equipment. They become available to players upon reaching Town Hall level 8 and constructing the Blacksmith building.

To further elaborate, this article provides the steps required to claim these Ores in Clash of Clans, along with a few troubleshooting steps to help you acquire the reward.

What are the steps needed to get free Shiny and Glowy Ores in Clash of Clans?

Expand Tweet

Here are all the steps you'll need to get these ores in Clash of Clans:

Visit the Ores redemption page by clicking on this link. Click on the Claim Reward button on the redemption page. You'll be redirected to the Clash of Clans Home screen. A prompt will appear where you need to click on the Claim button to get the rewards.

It's important to note that these rewards often have a time restriction. Hence, you should claim them soon.

A few troubleshooting steps to help you get the rewards

A few helpful tricks (Image via Supercell)

If you are unable to claim these rewards, try these troubleshooting steps that might solve the problem:

Update the Clash of Clans app: Sometimes, the older version of the app fails to function with the latest requirements and causes issues related to gaming. Hence, it's advisable to install the latest version on your device to redeem ores in Clash of Clans.

Sometimes, the older version of the app fails to function with the latest requirements and causes issues related to gaming. Hence, it's advisable to install the latest version on your device to redeem ores in Clash of Clans. Device-related issue: Check the settings on your smartphone with which you are trying to access the reward. Some of these settings prevent external links from redirecting to the local app. Switching off these settings might reward you with Shiny and Glowy. Additionally, a simple restart of your device is recommended as it may solve the underlying bug-related issue.

Check the settings on your smartphone with which you are trying to access the reward. Some of these settings prevent external links from redirecting to the local app. Switching off these settings might reward you with Shiny and Glowy. Additionally, a simple restart of your device is recommended as it may solve the underlying bug-related issue. Switch to a different browser: Most modern-day browsers have firewalls pre-installed. These prevent the redemption process. Using a different browser, preferably Chrome, might solve this issue and help you get the free in-game items.

If you are unable to redeem your reward even after following the above-mentioned troubleshooting steps, then the link has expired, and you will need to wait for new voucher links from Supercell.

Check out more articles on Clash of Clans:

How to get the free Training Potion in Clash of Clans || How to get 1000 free Shiny Ores in Clash of Clans || Clash of Clans update today (March 26) brings balance changes to Multi-Archer Tower, Root Rider, and more