Clash of Clans update today (March 26) brings balance changes to Multi-Archer Tower, Root Rider, and more

A mini Clash of Clans update on March 26 introduces several balance changes to Multi-Archer Tower, Root Rider, and more. The Spirit Fox and Multi-Archer Tower get a buff, while the Root Rider and Apprentice Warden receive a nerf in the balance changes that will be implemented after a short maintenance break at approximately 2:30 PM UTC.

This article highlights all the upcoming balance changes in the Clash of Clans update on March 26.

All upcoming balance changes in Clash of Clans update (March 26, 2024)

The Clash of Clans update on March 26 brings the following balance changes:

Multi-Archer Tower

Multi-Archer Tower (Image via Supercell)

The Multi-Archer Tower receives a boost in damage output across different Town Hall levels.

At Level 1:

Old Damage Per Second (DPS): 110 → New DPS: 120 (Town Hall 16)

At Level 2:

Old DPS: 120 → New DPS: 130 (Town Hall 16)

This enhancement in damage per second for the Multi-Archer Tower at Town Hall 16 provides players with improved defensive capabilities against various attacking strategies, including the Electro Dragon Spam attacks.

Root Rider

Root Rider (Image via Supercell)

The Root Rider, a powerful and versatile hero unit, undergoes changes to its damage output and hitpoints at different levels.

At Level 1:

Old DPS: 210 → New DPS: 190 (Town Hall 15)

Old Hitpoints (HP): 6650 → New HP: 6300 (Town Hall 15)

At Level 2:

Old DPS: 230 → New DPS: 210 (Town Hall 16)

Old HP: 7050 → New HP: 6650 (Town Hall 16)

At Level 3:

Old DPS: 250 → New DPS: 230 (Town Hall 16)

Old HP: 7400 → New HP: 7000 (Town Hall 16)

These balance changes in the upcoming Clash of Clans update aim to fine-tune the Root Rider's performance, ensuring a balanced and strategic impact on the battlefield across different Town Hall levels.

Apprentice Warden

Apprentice Warden (Image via Supercell)

The Apprentice Warden, known for its supportive aura abilities, sees multiple balance changes in its aura's hit point (HP) increase percentages at various levels:

At Level 1:

Old Aura HP Increase: 24% → New Aura HP Increase: 20% (Town Hall 13)

At Level 2:

Old Aura HP Increase: 26% → New Aura HP Increase: 22% (Town Hall 13)

At Level 3:

Old Aura HP Increase: 28% → New Aura HP Increase: 24% (Town Hall 14)

At Level 4:

Old Aura HP Increase: 30% → New Aura HP Increase: 26% (Town Hall 14)

These adjustments in the Apprentice Warden's aura HP increase percentages provide a more balanced support dynamic within the game, aligning with the evolving strategies of players.

Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox (Image via Supercell)

The Spirit Fox, a mystical unit with unique abilities, receives a subtle yet significant change:

Increased visible time at all levels to six seconds.

This modification in the upcoming Clash of Clans update extends the visibility duration of the Spirit Fox across all levels, offering players more strategic options and information during battles.

