How to use chip damage to your advantage in Clash Royale

Gaining expertise in chip damage in Clash Royale may be essential to your success in the game. Chip damage is a potent weapon in a player's toolbox that causes opponent towers to gradually crumble under persistent pressure and well-timed card combos.

Players can stay in charge of the game, wear out the opponent's defenses, and win important games by knowing how to use chip damage effectively. We will examine some methods and approaches required to maximize chip damage and rule the Clash Royale arena in this guide.

Strategies to use chip damage to your advantage in Clash Royale

1) Maintain constant pressure

Maintain constant pressure (Image via Supercell)

Throughout the match, chip damage is most effective when you apply constant pressure to your opponent's towers. To keep your opponent on the defensive and their toes, you must deploy troops and spells tactically. By steadily attacking their towers, you can reduce their elixir reserves and impair their defensive strength, which will make it more difficult for them to launch a potent counterattack.

Consider using inexpensive soldiers or spells that can quickly go through your deck to keep the pressure on at all times. For this reason, cards like Skeletons, Ice Spirits, and Fire Spirits are great since they can be employed repeatedly to chip away at opponent towers and offer good value for the elixir cost.

Furthermore, you can exert pressure from a distance by using long-range cards like Mortar or X-Bow to force your opponent to react or risk gradually causing serious damage to their towers.

2) Create synergistic combos in Clash Royale

Card combos (Image via Supercell)

Making synergistic combos that optimize the performance of your spells and troops in Clash Royale is another efficient approach to using chip damage. You can set up scenarios where your opponent's towers can sustain substantial damage from minor attacks by merging cards with corresponding abilities.

For instance, using a Poison spell in conjunction with a Miner can create a lethal combo that not only damages the tower directly but also keeps your opponent from successfully deploying defensive soldiers.

Similar to this, you can increase the chip damage inflicted on enemy towers by combining soldiers with building-targeting skills, like the Hog Rider or Goblin Barrel, with spells like Zap or Log.

Through strategic planning of your card combinations and deployment timing, you can make use of synergies to gradually weaken your opponent's defenses and gain the upper hand.

3) Exploit defensive vulnerabilities

Opponent's defense (Image via Supercell)

Chip damage is another tactical tool that you can employ to break any defensive gaps in your opponent's deck. Observe their troop and spell rotations closely, and note any vulnerabilities or holes in their defensive lineup. Once you've located these openings, utilize them by sending troops or casting spells that target their towers and take advantage of those weaknesses.

To take advantage of this weakness and deal chip damage to your opponent's towers, think about including flying troops like Minions or Balloons in your deck if they don't have strong air defense.

Likewise, if their main defenses are building-based, such as Cannon or Inferno Tower, employ cards like Royal Giant or Giant to divert their attention while your other troops safely attack their towers in Clash Royale.

Check out more articles about Clash Royale:

Grand challenge guide || How to use support cards