How to upgrade King Tower in Clash Royale

Upgrading your King Tower in Clash Royale is essential to improving your defenses and progressing further in the game. The King Tower is your battlefield's core fortress, and your ability to repel opposing attacks and secure triumphs depends on how many hit points and damage it can provide.

This article offers key tactics for effectively improving your King Tower, using which you may improve your defensive capabilities and take control of the Clash Royale battlefield.

Strategies for upgrading your King Tower in Clash Royale

Levelling up the King Tower (Image via Supercell)

1) Collecting Experience Points (XP): The main method for upgrading your King Tower in Clash Royale is to get Experience Points by playing games. By opening chests, defeating opponents, finishing tasks, and giving cards to other clan members, you can gain experience points.

2) Focus on Chest Cycle: In Clash Royale, chests are a crucial source of cards and resources. Engaging in combat and finding treasure will help you gather the cards and money required to enhance your King Tower.

3) Join a clan: Access to donations, clan chests, and clan fights are just a few advantages of joining an active clan. Additional rewards from clan wars and clan chests might hasten the process of improving your King Tower in Clash Royale.

4) Complete quests and achievements: There are significant rewards from quests and achievements, such as XP, jewels, and cards in Clash Royale. You can enhance your King Tower by earning precious materials by accomplishing these activities.

5) Participate in events: Supercell frequently holds in-game competitions with exclusive prizes, such as increased experience points. Watch these happenings and take part as much as you can to hasten the development of your King Tower.

6) Strategize card upgrades: Upgrade the card that fits best with your desired playstyle and deck build. More wins come from stronger cards, and more wins give you more resources to upgrade your King Tower in Clash Royale.

7) Optimize chest slots: Whether you're using gems to expedite the unlocking process or opening a chest you won after a battle, make sure that your chest slots are always occupied. Managing them well enhances the amount of cards and resources you can acquire.

Why upgrade your King Tower in Clash Royale

1) Increased hit points: Your King Tower's hit points increase as you upgrade, making it more difficult to take down. This is essential for successfully defending your Crown Towers and enduring strong opponent pushes.

2) Increased damage: Greater damage dealt to opposing soldiers and structures by a higher-level King Tower aids in battlefield control and more effective threat elimination.

3) Trophy progression: Your deck's overall power increases with a stronger King Tower, which raises your chances of winning games and moving up the trophy ladder in Clash Royale.

