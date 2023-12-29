Clash Royale: Tower Troop Chest explored

Tower Troop Chest is set to debut in Clash Royale on January 1, 2024, at the beginning of Season 55. This unique chest grants players a specific quantity of Tower Troop cards, determined by their King Tower level, enabling them to upgrade their existing Tower Troops. The instant unlock feature distinguishes it from counterparts that typically require a time delay for opening.

This article delves into the intricacies of Tower Troop Chest in Clash Royale.

Tower Troop Chest in Clash Royale explained

Tower Troops Chest usage

Expand Tweet

The Tower Troop Chest holds the key to unlocking Tower Troop cards in the game. For those reigning at King Level 13, the probability of its availability becomes one out of nine times in the chest cycle. At the same time, players currently at King Level 14 and above can obtain this chest one out of seven times in the game.

Content and rarity

The Tower Troop Chest will likely feature 20 common cards, a seemingly less enticing prospect compared to a standard silver chest. However, what sets it apart is that it has a 25% chance of unveiling Epic rarity cards.

This game-changing factor transforms the reward, with lucky players receiving a trove of Cannoneers (Epic rarity Tower Troop), enhancing the potential of the cards obtained.

Chest cycle and upgrade time

The chest cycle in Clash Royale will provide Tower Troop Chests on an average of 15 per month, with approximately four featuring the coveted Cannoneer. This translates to a monthly haul of 80 Cannoneer cards with 20 cards in each chest.

The journey to maxing out an Epic Tower Troop like Cannoneer requires 426 cards, so players need to pursue it for six months to upgrade the card to the maximum level at a rate of 80 cards per month.

Inconvenience

While the Tower Troop Chests hold promising rewards, the inconvenience of requiring an extra battle to free up chest slots demands a consistent effort from players.

Epic Wild Cards (EWCs) future possibility

In the grand scheme of long-term progression, the Tower Troop Chests may evolve into Epic Wild Cards (EWCs), opening up exciting possibilities for strategic card upgrades.

In conclusion, the Tower Troop Chests in Clash Royale bring a fresh dynamic to the game, offering a chance at Epic rarity cards. With the potential for future updates to enhance the acquisition of Tower Troop Cards, Clashers can look forward to a more rewarding and strategic journey as they strive for dominance in the ever-evolving Clash Royale universe.