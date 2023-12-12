Clash Royale Tower Troop: New feature explored

Tower Troop is a brand new card that will be added to Clash Royale on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, and it will completely change how you have played the game for more than half a decade. While tweaks and new features are always welcome, fans will be hoping that a change this massive does not break the gameplay experience. In this article, we will walk you through everything we know about Clash Royale’s new card variety, Tower Troop.

How to unlock and play with Tower Troops in Clash Royale

Expand Tweet

As of the writing of this article, we only have information about one Troop, and that is the default card we see on the towers besides the King Tower. It will have the same effect as the older version of the Princess Towers.

However, there will be one visible change, and that is a new level indicator next to the towers - like we see on the King Tower. As time passes, Supercell will introduce more Troops that you can replace with your default troop, which is the Tower Princess.

As far as unlocking this card is concerned, we think you can unlock it from chests or from the offers that you get in the shop. The Tower Princess troop is unlocked by default. So, you will get the first for free.

How to upgrade Clash Royale Tower Troop

Since Troop is a card, you can upgrade them like you do with every other in the game. You will have to collect cards specific to the troop you want to upgrade, and once you have the necessary quantity, you can use gold to level up your choice.

Troops will most likely be available in the shop, through missions, or you can request for them in your clan and trade with your clanmates.

Maximum Tower Troops level in Clash Royale

Maximum level of troops (Image via Supercell)

This new card will be at the same level as your King Tower. Since the maximum King Tower level in the game is 15, the Troop card will have the same maximum level.

It is important to note that if your King Tower is at level X, your Troop cannot be upgraded to level X+1 even if you have enough cards and gold. In simpler words, the Troop cannot exceed the King Tower level. This is the only way in which Troops differ from the other cards in the game.

Is Tower Troop a new Clash Royale card?

Troop is a new card (Image via Supercell)

As mentioned above, Tower Troops are going to be a new form of card in Clash Royale. You can find them under the Cards tab, where you usually see your Card Collection. As of the writing of the article, there is only one type of Troop – Tower Princess.