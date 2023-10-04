Bats Evolution debuts in Clash Royale: Should you buy the Diamond Pass Royale?

Clash Royale is currently celebrating the Clash-o-Ween season. Since it is the spooky season, That will dictate the theme of the rewards that you will be getting from different events and challenges. One of the additions to Clash Royale with the new season has been catching a lot of attention. That is the brand new Bats Evolution card.

You will be getting 6 Bats Evolution Shards in Clash Royale if you buy the Diamond Pass Royale. This is not the only reward that you can expect from the Diamond Pass Royal in this game. There are banners, emotes, and much more.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the Bats Evolution card in Clash Royale. We will also tell you if the Diamond Royale Pass is worth buying for this new Evolution in the game.

All Gold and Diamond Pass rewards in Clash Royale

So, there are two variants of the Pass Royale – Gold Pass and Diamond Pass. Gold Pass costs US$5.99, while the Diamond Pass costs US$11.99. Depending on where you live, this price may vary accordingly.

Let us look at the rewards that you will get with each variant.

All Gold Pass rewards in Clash Royale

Tier 2: 70 Common Wild Cards

70 Common Wild Cards Tier 4: 15 Rare Wild Cards

15 Rare Wild Cards Tier 6: 8 Epic Wild Cards

8 Epic Wild Cards Tier 8: 70 Common Wild Cards

70 Common Wild Cards Tier 10: Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold

Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold Tier 12: 1,000 Season Tokens

1,000 Season Tokens Tier 14: 70 Common Wild Cards

70 Common Wild Cards Tier 16: 15 Rare Wild Cards

15 Rare Wild Cards Tier 18: 8 Epic Wild Cards

8 Epic Wild Cards Tier 20: 1 Legendary Wild Card

1 Legendary Wild Card Tier 22: Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold

Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold Tier 24: 3 Chest Keys

3 Chest Keys Tier 26: 70 Common Wild Cards

70 Common Wild Cards Tier 28: 15 Rare Wild Cards

15 Rare Wild Cards Tier 30: 8 Epic Wild Cards

8 Epic Wild Cards Tier 32: 15 Rare Wild Cards

15 Rare Wild Cards Tier 34: Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold

Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold Tier 36: 1,000 Season Tokens

1,000 Season Tokens Tier 38: 70 Common Wild Cards

70 Common Wild Cards Tier 40: 15 Rare Wild Cards

15 Rare Wild Cards Tier 42: 8 Epic Wild Cards

8 Epic Wild Cards Tier 44: 1 Legendary Wild Card

1 Legendary Wild Card Tier 46: Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold

Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold Tier 48: Skin for the towers

Skin for the towers Tier 50: 70 Common Wild Cards

70 Common Wild Cards Tier 52: 15 Rare Wild Cards

15 Rare Wild Cards Tier 54: 8 Epic Wild Cards

8 Epic Wild Cards Tier 56: 8 Epic Wild Cards

8 Epic Wild Cards Tier 58: Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold

Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold Tier 60: 1,000 Season Tokens

1,000 Season Tokens Tier 62: 70 Common Wild Cards

70 Common Wild Cards Tier 64: 15 Rare Wild Cards

15 Rare Wild Cards Tier 66: 8 Epic Wild Cards

8 Epic Wild Cards Tier 68: 1 Legendary Wild Card

1 Legendary Wild Card Tier 70: Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold

Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold Tier 72: 3 Chest Keys

3 Chest Keys Tier 74: 70 Common Wild Cards

70 Common Wild Cards Tier 76: 15 Rare Wild Cards

15 Rare Wild Cards Tier 78: 8 Epic Wild Cards

8 Epic Wild Cards Tier 80: 70 Common Wild Cards

70 Common Wild Cards Tier 82: Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold

Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold Tier 84: 1,000 Season Tokens

1,000 Season Tokens Tier 86: 70 Common Wild Cards

70 Common Wild Cards Tier 88: 15 Rare Wild Cards

15 Rare Wild Cards Tier 90: 8 Epic Wild Cards

8 Epic Wild Cards Tier 91: 1 Legendary Wild Card

1 Legendary Wild Card Tier 94: Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold

Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold Tier 96: Exclusive legendary Bat emote

Exclusive legendary Bat emote Tier 98: 70 Common Wild Cards

70 Common Wild Cards Tier 100: 15 Rare Wild Cards

15 Rare Wild Cards Tier 102: 8 Epic Wild Cards

8 Epic Wild Cards Tier 104: 15 Rare Wild Cards

15 Rare Wild Cards Tier 105: Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold

Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold Tier 108: 1,000 Season Tokens

1,000 Season Tokens Tier 110: 70 Common Wild Cards

70 Common Wild Cards Tier 112: 15 Rare Wild Cards

15 Rare Wild Cards Tier 114: 8 Epic Wild Cards

8 Epic Wild Cards Tier 116: 1 Legendary Wild Card

1 Legendary Wild Card Tier 118: Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold

Gold Chest with 6,000-15,000 gold Tier 120: 3 Chest Keys

All Diamond Pass rewards in Clash Royale

Tier 7: 25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold

25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold Tier 13: 25 gems + 6 Bats Evolution Shard s

25 gems + 6 Bats Evolution Shard Tier 19: 25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold

25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold Tier 25: 25 gems + 2,500 Season Tokens

25 gems + 2,500 Season Tokens Tier 31: 25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold

25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold Tier 37: 25 gems + Magical Chest

25 gems + Magical Chest Tier 43: 25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold

25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold Tier 49: 25 gems + Bats-themed animated banner

25 gems + Bats-themed animated banner Tier 55: 25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold

25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold Tier 61: 25 gems + Giant Chest

25 gems + Giant Chest Tier 67: 25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold

25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold Tier 73: 25 gems + 2,500 Season Tokens

25 gems + 2,500 Season Tokens Tier 79: 25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold

25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold Tier 85: 25 gems + Giant Chest

25 gems + Giant Chest Tier 91: 25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold

25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold Tier 97: 25 gems + Magical Chest

25 gems + Magical Chest Tier 103: 25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold

25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold Tier 109: 25 gems + 2,500 Season Tokens

25 gems + 2,500 Season Tokens Tier 115: 25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold

25 gems + Gold Chest with 22,500 to 37,500 gold Tier 121: 25 gems + Royal Wild Chest

So, if you are someone who really likes to play a lot of Clash Royale and you can afford to dish out $12 for an in-app purchase, the Diamond Pass is definitely worth the money.

That said, if you do not want to burn a hole in your pocket, definitely consider buying the Gold Pass. You will not feel robbed, and the rewards are far from underwhelming.

Should you buy Pass Royale for the Bats Evolution cards in Clash Royale?

If it is just for the Evo-bats and you do not care about the other rewards, it is definitely not worth spending $12 for the Bats Evolution.

Like every season, Supercell will likely release an offer where you can get 6 Evo-Bats Shards for almost half the price of the Diamond Pass, if not less. So, you should definitely wait for that to happen.