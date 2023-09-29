Clash Royale is set to introduce new Card Evolution 'Bats' - Stats, ability, and more

The Bats Evolution card is an amazing new addition to Clash Royale that will most likely revolutionize the battlefield. This new card will be available in Season 52, which begins in October 2023, and will offer not just increased stats but also a one-of-a-kind power that promises to transform the dynamics of Clash Royale gameplay.

This article examines the new Card Evolution, its stats, and its abilities in Clash Royale.

Bats is the new Card Evolution in Clash Royale

Stats

Evolved Bats in Clash Royale may not have the flashy benefits of some other cards, but their +50% boost in Hit Points (HP) sets the tone for a troop that is more than its fragile appearance. While their Damage and Hit Speed stay constant, the HP boost complements their evolved ability exceptionally well.

Ability

The Bats' Evolution Ability offers a healing system that lifts them to a whole new degree of resilience. Evolved Bats heal after each attack, potentially doubling their original HP and reaching a maximum of three times the HP of conventional Bats. This isn't just a little change; it turns them into a formidable force on the battlefield.

The healing details shed light on the mechanic's complexities. Bats have a 1.3-second attack period and two independent healing ticks after each attack, for a total of 76 HP per second at tournament standard levels.

On the other hand, the detailed dissection reveals a brief 0.3-second window in each attack-heal sequence where the Bat is not healed, adding a strategic element for players.

Cycles

Bats require two cycles to evolve, which means that one out of every three deployments will result in evolved Bats. This corresponds to the cycle requirements of other cheap card evolutions, such as Firecracker, Skeletons, and Knight, ensuring that the game's dynamics remain balanced.

Spell resistance

Fully healed Bats are similar to Minions in terms of spell resistance—they fall to Arrows but resist Zap, providing clear guidance for players on how to counter them.

To put the healing mechanisms into context, an Evolved Bat reaches full health after two assaults and four healing ticks. An almost defeated Bat, on the other hand, requires seven ticks to fully recover, which is comparable to four attacks. This knowledge provides players with a strategic timeline for deploying and managing evolved Bats during battle.

In conclusion, Clash Royale's new Card Evolution 'Bats' delivers a welcome combination of greater durability, strategic timing, and a healing system that adds dimension to games.