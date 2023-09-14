How to get 1.75 million gold for free in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is giving players a chance to win 1.75 million gold for free in the game. An event called Chess Clash is now live in the game, and you can win the prize by playing mini-chess games. Previously, this event went live in the game before the scheduled release. The developer then took down the link, but whoever participated in the event (and won) had already won their rewards.

The Chess Clash event is a part of the Clash x Chess.com collaboration. The event will be live from September 14, 2023, to September 28, 2023. You will have to complete the chess-based objectives on the website to earn the amazing prizes. This article will guide you on your path to riches.

Guide to get 1.75 million gold for free in Clash Royale

The Clash Chess event is about getting a checkmate in just two moves. There will be three different levels. You will get 250k gold for free in Clash Royale for completing the first challenge, 500k gold for the second, and 1 million gold for the third.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you get 1.75 million gold for free in Clash Royale:

Step 1: Launch the game and go to the globe-like icon (On the upper right beside the Friends icon)

Step 2: Go to the News Royale section.

Step 3: Find the headline "Solve Chess Puzzles for Free Gold" and click on it. This will take you to the website.

Step 4: Solve the chess puzzles on this page to claim your rewards.

Success message (Image via Supercell)

It is worth noting that every time you win gold for free in Clash Royale, it will show a “You Did It!” pop-up. Tap on the blue button below to claim the gold. Every time you tap on this button, the game will automatically reload.

A pop-up will then show on the launch screen asking you if you want to claim the reward now or later. Tap on 'Claim' to accept the prize instantly, or on Cancel to save it for later. Once you claim the reward, another success message stating that the voucher has been redeemed will pop up.

Repeat the process three times to collect all 1.75 million gold for free in Clash Royale. It is also worth mentioning that you can only earn these rewards once per account. However, if you own multiple accounts, you can repeat the process for each of them separately.

Clash Royale is a popular online multiplayer card game released on March 2, 2016. It features characters from Clash of Clans, another Supercell title, and involves buying and upgrading cards to create decks to defeat your opponents.