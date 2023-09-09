Clash Royale tier list: Ranking all cards from best to worst (September 2023)

Clash Royale (CR) comes with a wide array of playable cards. Whether you want wizards, dragons, witches, troops of barbarians, or individuals with raw power, there is something for everyone to indulge in. As of now, there are a total of 109 cards in the game, including 5 Champions and 19 legendary cards. The rest are normal cards of three rarities: Common, Rare, and Epic.
It is obvious that not every card in the game is going to be top-tier. So, if you are looking for the best cards in the game, this catalog is for you. In this article, we are going to provide you with a tier list of all the cards in CR, ranking them from best to worst.
Clash Royale tier list for King’s Gambit Season (September 2023)
Supercell implements frequent balance changes in CR to ensure mobility in the PvP meta of the game. To be at the top of your game, it is important to maintain a working knowledge of the best cards in every season. This tier list will give you an idea of which cards you should consider using and upgrading in this season of Clash Royale.
Our tier list will follow a general convention that most gamers are familiar with. The tier list will be divided into 4 groups: S-Tier, A-Tier, B-Tier, C-Tier, and D-Tier.
- S-Tier: This category will harbor the best cards in the game. They definitely put the ‘S’ in Supreme.
- A-Tier: The cards in this tier are undoubtedly some of the best in Clash Royale, although not on the same level as the S-tier cards.
- B-Tier: While the cards in this tier are not as good as the previous entries, they are definitely no pushovers. You can find them useful in a lot of niche decks.
- C-Tier: The cards in this tier can be considered average and do not boast a high use rate in the game.
- D-Tier: You should definitely try and avoid the cards in this tier.
Clash Royale tier list: All S-Tier cards in King’s Gambit Season (September 2023)
- Goblins
- Ice Spirit
- Miner
- Log
- Knight Evolution
- Barbarians Evolution
- Mortar Evolution
- Royal Recruits Evolution
- Royal Giant Evolution
Clash Royale tier list: All A-Tier cards in King’s Gambit Season (September 2023)
- Arrows
- Barbarian Barrel
- Bomb Tower
- Electro Spirit
- Archer Queen (Champion)
- Fireball
- Goblin Giant
- Graveyard
- Inferno Dragon
- Knight
- Lava Hound
- Magic Archer
- Mighty Miner (Champion)
- Mortar
- Musketeer
- Phoenix
- Poison
- Royal Ghost
- Skeleton King (Champion)
- Skeletons
- Tombstone
- Tornado
- Wall Breakers
- Firecracker Evolution
- Skeletons Evolution
- Hog Rider
- Firecracker
- Earthquake
Clash Royale tier list: All B-Tier cards in King’s Gambit Season (September 2023)
- Balloon
- Bats
- Cannon
- Dart Goblin
- Fire Spirit
- Fisherman
- Flying Machine
- Snowball
- Goblin Barrel
- Goblin Gang
- Inferno Tower
- Lumberjack
- Mini Pekka
- Monk (Champion)
- Mother Witch
- Rage
- Ram Rider
- Royal Giant
- Hogs
- Skeleton Dragons
- Sparky
- Spear Goblins
- Valkyrie
- Zappies
- Baby Dragon
- Bandit
- Barbarians
- Battle Ram
- Bowler
- Cannon Cart
- Dark Prince
- Electro Giant
Clash Royale tier list: All C-Tier cards in King’s Gambit Season (September 2023)
- Electro Wizard
- Elite Barbarians
- Elixir Collector
- Skeleton Giant
- Goblin Cage
- Golden Knight (Champion)
- Golem
- Guards
- Heal Spirit
- Hunter
- Ice Wizard
- Lightning
- Mega Knight
- Mega Minion
- Minions
- Prince
- Princess
- Rascals
- Royal Delivery
- Royal Recruits
- Tesla
- 3 Musketeers
- X-Bow
- Archers
- Bomber
Clash Royale tier list: All D-Tier cards in King’s Gambit Season (September 2023)
- Electro Dragon
- Elixir Golem
- Executioner
- Freeze
- Giant
- Goblin Drill
- Ice Golem
- Minion Horde
- Night Witch
- Pekka
- Rocket
- Skeleton Army
- Skeleton Barrel
- Witch
- Zap
- Barbarian Hut
- Healer
- Clone
- Furnace
- Goblin Hut
- Mirror
- Wizard
Best Clash Royale deck recommendation for King’s Gambit Season (September 2023)
- Knight Evolution, Lumberjack, Barbarian Barrel, Golem, Electro Dragon, Tornado, Elixir Collector, Skeleton Dragon
- Knight Evolution, Balloon, Miner, Inferno Dragon, Mega Minion, Fireball, Rage, Goblin Cage
- Royal Recruits Evolution, Wall Breakers, Poison, Bats, Miner, Spear Goblins, Log, Bomb Tower
These are some of the favorite decks of the top CR players in the world.