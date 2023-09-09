Clash Royale tier list: Ranking all cards from best to worst (September 2023)

Clash Royale (CR) comes with a wide array of playable cards. Whether you want wizards, dragons, witches, troops of barbarians, or individuals with raw power, there is something for everyone to indulge in. As of now, there are a total of 109 cards in the game, including 5 Champions and 19 legendary cards. The rest are normal cards of three rarities: Common, Rare, and Epic.

It is obvious that not every card in the game is going to be top-tier. So, if you are looking for the best cards in the game, this catalog is for you. In this article, we are going to provide you with a tier list of all the cards in CR, ranking them from best to worst.

Clash Royale tier list for King’s Gambit Season (September 2023)

Supercell implements frequent balance changes in CR to ensure mobility in the PvP meta of the game. To be at the top of your game, it is important to maintain a working knowledge of the best cards in every season. This tier list will give you an idea of which cards you should consider using and upgrading in this season of Clash Royale.

Our tier list will follow a general convention that most gamers are familiar with. The tier list will be divided into 4 groups: S-Tier, A-Tier, B-Tier, C-Tier, and D-Tier.

S-Tier : This category will harbor the best cards in the game. They definitely put the 'S' in Supreme.

A-Tier : The cards in this tier are undoubtedly some of the best in Clash Royale, although not on the same level as the S-tier cards.

B-Tier : While the cards in this tier are not as good as the previous entries, they are definitely no pushovers. You can find them useful in a lot of niche decks.

C-Tier : The cards in this tier can be considered average and do not boast a high use rate in the game.

D-Tier: You should definitely try and avoid the cards in this tier.

Clash Royale tier list: All S-Tier cards in King’s Gambit Season (September 2023)

Goblins

Ice Spirit

Miner

Log

Knight Evolution

Barbarians Evolution

Mortar Evolution

Royal Recruits Evolution

Royal Giant Evolution

Clash Royale tier list: All A-Tier cards in King’s Gambit Season (September 2023)

Arrows

Barbarian Barrel

Bomb Tower

Electro Spirit

Archer Queen (Champion)

Fireball

Goblin Giant

Graveyard

Inferno Dragon

Knight

Lava Hound

Magic Archer

Mighty Miner (Champion)

Mortar

Musketeer

Phoenix

Poison

Royal Ghost

Skeleton King (Champion)

Skeletons

Tombstone

Tornado

Wall Breakers

Firecracker Evolution

Skeletons Evolution

Hog Rider

Firecracker

Earthquake

Clash Royale tier list: All B-Tier cards in King’s Gambit Season (September 2023)

Balloon

Bats

Cannon

Dart Goblin

Fire Spirit

Fisherman

Flying Machine

Snowball

Goblin Barrel

Goblin Gang

Inferno Tower

Lumberjack

Mini Pekka

Monk (Champion)

Mother Witch

Rage

Ram Rider

Royal Giant

Hogs

Skeleton Dragons

Sparky

Spear Goblins

Valkyrie

Zappies

Baby Dragon

Bandit

Barbarians

Battle Ram

Bowler

Cannon Cart

Dark Prince

Electro Giant

Clash Royale tier list: All C-Tier cards in King’s Gambit Season (September 2023)

Electro Wizard

Elite Barbarians

Elixir Collector

Skeleton Giant

Goblin Cage

Golden Knight (Champion)

Golem

Guards

Heal Spirit

Hunter

Ice Wizard

Lightning

Mega Knight

Mega Minion

Minions

Prince

Princess

Rascals

Royal Delivery

Royal Recruits

Tesla

3 Musketeers

X-Bow

Archers

Bomber

Clash Royale tier list: All D-Tier cards in King’s Gambit Season (September 2023)

Electro Dragon

Elixir Golem

Executioner

Freeze

Giant

Goblin Drill

Ice Golem

Minion Horde

Night Witch

Pekka

Rocket

Skeleton Army

Skeleton Barrel

Witch

Zap

Barbarian Hut

Healer

Clone

Furnace

Goblin Hut

Mirror

Wizard

Best Clash Royale deck recommendation for King’s Gambit Season (September 2023)

Knight Evolution, Lumberjack, Barbarian Barrel, Golem, Electro Dragon, Tornado, Elixir Collector, Skeleton Dragon

Knight Evolution, Balloon, Miner, Inferno Dragon, Mega Minion, Fireball, Rage, Goblin Cage

Royal Recruits Evolution, Wall Breakers, Poison, Bats, Miner, Spear Goblins, Log, Bomb Tower

These are some of the favorite decks of the top CR players in the world.