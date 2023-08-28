Supercell teases new Royal Recruits Evolution coming to Clash Royale: Is it any good?

Clash Royale players have been receiving a new card Evolution every month in the game. The most recent addition was the Knight Evolution, which had greatly upset those who did not have the fortune of unlocking it in their accounts. Supercell recently decided to carry out an emergency nerf on the Evo-Knight, and at the same time, they teased a new Evolution.

In this article, we will look at the new Evolution that will arrive in Clash Royale sometime in September. Fans will be excited to see if it's going to be as broken as the previously released Firecracker and Knight Evolutions.

Will the next Evolution in Clash Royale be Royal Recruits or Royal Delivery?

Expand Tweet

The official Clash Royale Twitter account recently posted a picture with the caption:

“What’s behind the shield?”

It is clear that they are hinting at the Royal Recruits or the Royal Delivery, and one of these cards is definitely going to be the upcoming Evolution in Clash Royale.

The picture that was posted in this tweet shows the shield that both the Royal Recruits and the Royal Delivery have on them, along with an arrow stuck on it. You can also see blobs of elixir on the shield, which definitely has some implications, but it is not yet clear as to what it is pointing towards.

A lot of players are hopeful that this is not hinting at the Recruits Evolution. Evo-Royal Recruits would result in a terrible meta in Clash Royale, very similar to the one we saw when the Knight Evolution was released.

Twitter user, @ballsemoji, commented:

Expand Tweet

The user did not hold back when they expressed their feelings about this teased Evolution, and their reaction is somewhat justified. Recruits are already a pain to deal with, and if they receive added shields and damage reduction like the Evo-Knight, it will become a nightmare to deal with this card in the game.

Royal Recruits Evolution is confirmed to drop in Clash Royale in the next update

Expand Tweet

The debate about the next Evolution being either Recruits or Delivery ends with a tweet made by a Twitter user, @CR_Leaks. They posted:

“Some Chinese creators leaked the royal recruits Evo for next season”

Since Supercell is owned by Tencent, the Chinese player base often has earlier access to some features in the game.

Expand Tweet

CR_Leaks also shared the stats of the Royal Recruits Evolution a few minutes ago and mentioned that they have a mechanic that allows them to charge. How exactly this will play out is not yet known, but the speculations about the Evo-Recruits targeting air units have been thrown out the window. The stats clearly state that the Evo-Recruits are only going to hit ground units, so air troops will be safe from the wrath of this new Evolution in the game.