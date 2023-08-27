Supercell decides to "Emergency Nerf" Knight Evolution in Clash Royale 

Clash Royale received the Knight Evolution on August 7, 2023. Players were excited about this as it was supposed to be the best in the game. Post its launch, the reception was anything but joyous once fans realized how broken this card was. Widespread vitriol was apparent on social media, as many were left puzzled by the card's modifications.

In this article, we will take a look at the events that led to Supercell carrying out an “Emergency Nerf” for the Knight Evolution in Clash Royale.

The Knight Evolution received a Nerf in Clash Royale, but is it enough?

The in-game description for the Knight Evolution reads:

“Not only has his facial hair got an upgrade, the knight’s armor has too! While moving, an evolved knight gains a special shield and is stronger in melee combat.”

While the Evo-Knight in its shining armor was supposed to rescue players from the Royal Giant and Firecracker Evolution, the reality could not have been further from the truth.

Players were driven up a wall by the insanely tanky nature of Knight Evolution. With an 80 percent damage reduction, the evo-knight felt indestructible, and many from the top leaderboards took to abusing this card.

140 players sitting in the top 200 were using the Knight Evolution in all sorts of decks. Whether in classic log-bait or miner-cycle, they found some way or another to fit the Evo-Knight into their decks. As a result, Supercell felt the urgency to nerf this card.

The official Clash Royale Twitter account tweeted the following on August 24, 2023:

“We’ll be having a maintenance break soon to deploy the following balance changes: Knight Evolution Shield (Damage Reduction): 80% to 60% (-25%); Barbarians Evolution (Hit Speed boost): 150% to 135% (-10%)”

The Evo-Barbarians have been a widely utilized card, with almost 50 players in the top 200 using this Evolution in their decks. Though the nerfs seem justified on paper, the Clash Royale community at large feels otherwise.

Upon visiting RoyalAPI, you would find that despite the Knight Evolution being nerfed, there are still 139 players using this card in their decks as of writing. This proves that the Nerf did not even dent the potential of the Evo-Knight.

Furthermore, if you analyze how Clash Royale has been dishing out cash-grab offers to its players, this could be another cheap maneuver to earn a quick buck by forcing one to buy the Diamond Pass Royale so they can have the Evo-Knight in their account. Those who can't counter it will have to buy it eventually.

Please note that there is no substantial evidence of Supercell trying to do so, but it is a huge possibility and is really unfair for free-to-play players. People have been tremendously upset with the pay-to-play nature of the game lately.

Let us know your opinion regarding the nerf of the Knight Evolution in Clash Royale.