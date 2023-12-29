Clash Royal Cannoneer: Release date, abilities, and more

Clash Royale is set to introduce the newest Tower Troop, the Cannoneer, at the beginning of Season 55 in the game. This addition marks a significant shift in the game's meta by fortifying the defenses of the Crown Tower. This Epic rarity Troop wields a massive metal cannon, distinguishing itself with unparalleled power, making it an asset for decks focused on defensive strategies.

The Cannoneer's capabilities extend to both ground and air units, allowing it to redefine strategic gameplay with its ability to launch cannonballs at opponents. As we delve into the details of this latest Tower Troop, its unique features come to light, setting it apart in the Clash Royale arena.

Various details of Cannoneer in Clash Royale

Release date of the Cannoneer

The Cannoneer is slated for release on January 1, 2024, promising to inject a powerful dynamic into the game's meta and offering players the chance to integrate its unique abilities into their decks and reshape strategic gameplay.

Abilities and comparison

A striking aspect of the Cannoneer is its formidable damage output. With a single shot from its imposing Cannon, it deals almost four times the damage compared to the Tower Princess, another Tower Troop. The Cannoneer's prowess is evident, with a staggering 422 damage per shot, making it a formidable adversary for any opposing troops.

While the Cannoneer boasts immense power, its slower hit speed of 0.42 distinguishes it from its predecessor, the Tower Princess, which operates at a faster pace with a hit speed of 1.25. Despite the slower attack rate, the Cannoneer compensates with high damage per shot, ensuring that each hit has a substantial impact.

The Cannoneer cements its status as a battlefield powerhouse with a DPS (Damage Per Second) of 176, which is more than that of the Tower Princess. This metric underscores the Troop's ability to consistently inflict damage over time, establishing it as a reliable and potent defender.

Furthermore, the Cannoneer's robust health pool 2616 further solidifies its role as a resilient adversary capable of withstanding enemy assaults.

Upgrading the Cannoneer

In terms of progression and customization, the level of Tower Troops is intricately tied to the current level of the King Tower. Players can upgrade it beyond the King Tower level by investing cards, gold, and EWC (Elite Wild Cards). However, the strategic advantage of these upgrades only becomes accessible once the King Tower itself levels up.

With its impressive damage output, unique abilities, and robust defensive capabilities, the Cannoneer is poised to become a game-changer in the Clash Royale meta.