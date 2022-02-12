×
Which is the best card for defense in Clash Royale?

Best card for defense (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Feb 12, 2022 10:14 AM IST
In Clash Royale, defense-building cards are as important as troop cards. Defense units like mortar, inferno tower, hidden tesla, etc., act as alternative defense buildings. These buildings have a health bar of their own, just like the troops do. The health bar also keeps depleting with time, even without receiving any damage.

In this article, players will learn about the best defensive unit in Clash Royale: Inferno Tower.

Inferno Tower defense card from Clash Royale

In-game description of Inferno Tower:

“Defensive building, roasts targets for damage that increases over time. Burns through even the biggest and toughest enemies!”

Inferno Tower is a rare card that can be unlocked once players reach PEKKA's Playhouse (Arena 4). It is a single targeting, medium ranged, defensive building with moderately high Hit Points and various damage stages. It costs 5 Elixir to play an Inferno Tower card.

Inferno Tower in Clash Royale is highly effective against troops with high Hit Points or tank troops like Giant, Golem, PEKKA, Mega Knight, and even troops like Valkyrie and Hog Rider due to its intensifying damage over time.

When placed correctly, Inferno Tower can stop pushes from the enemy side. For the first two seconds, it does 5% of its max damage, 20% in the next two, and after that, it hits for full damage.

Inferno Tower can be countered only by using zap, which resets the increasing damage of the building. Cards like Zappies, Electro Spirit, Electro Giant, and Electro Wizard can also reset its damage.

Another way of overpowering Inferno Tower would be using swarm troops like Minions, Minion Horde and Skeleton Army. The card has 14 levels at the moment, with room for more with upcoming updates.

Statistics of Inferno Tower in Clash Royale

  • Cost- 5 Elixir
  • Hit Speed- 0.4 seconds
  • Deploy Time- 1 second
  • Lifetime- 30 seconds
  • Range- 6
  • Target- Air and Ground
  • Type- Building
  • Rarity- Rare

Inferno Tower is one of the strongest cards for defense, if not the strongest. If used well, it can stop enemies from reaching any tower. It is one of the few cards inspired by Clash of Clans. However, the multi-target Inferno Tower is not available in the game.

NOTE: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

