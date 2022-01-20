Clash of Clans new January 2022 update release date, time, maintenance break, changes, and more

Supercell recently announced its first update for Clash of Clans in 2022 and the servers went on a maintenance break at around 8 am GMT. Supercell releases these updates very frequently to keep their game balanced. Even though this January 2022 Update is not a major update, it is still worth the attention of all Clash players from all over the world.

Once the maintenance break is over, which will take around 2-3 hours, the servers will go live again with new balancing changes. Read on to find out what changes Supercell has implemented in their first 2022 Update.

Clash of Clans January 2022 Update time, changes and more

Supercell has implemented a few balancing changes in their new January 2022 update, which is also the first CoC update this year. There are not many changes at this time aside from some building and troop changes, but players are expecting a major update before Summer 2022.

Mortar Changes - Increase in Hit Points

The Mortar is getting a small buff with new balancing changes and mortars, starting at level 8 (Town Hall 10). These mortar levels are going to see a little increase in Hit Points, making the defense a bit stronger.

LEVEL OLD HP NEW HP TOWN HALL LEVEL 8 750 800 10 9 800 900 10 10 850 1000 11 11 900 1100 11 12 980 1200 12 13 1100 1400 13 14 1250 1600 14

Wall Wrecker Changes- Increase in Hit Points

Wall Wrecker (Image via Clash of Clans Godson)

The Wall Wreckers will see an increase in Hit Points after the update. Wall Wreckers ranging from level 1 to 4 will have increased Hit Points.

LEVEL OLD HP NEW HP 1 5300 5500 2 5700 6000 3 6100 6500 4 6500 7000

Dragon Rider Changes- Decrease in Hit Points

Dragon Rider (Image via Clash of Clans)

According to Supercell and many other players, Dragon Rider needs to get nerfed because it seems too overpowered at the moment. So, Supercell is decreasing the Hit Points of Dragon Rider with the January 2022 pdate.

LEVEL OLD HP NEW HP 2 4500 4400 3 4900 4700

Super Dragon Changes- Decrease in Hit Points

Super Dragon (Image via Clash of Clans)

Super Dragon, the super troop variant of a Dragon, is also getting nerfed. Level 7,8 and 9 Super Dragon Hit Points have been decreased to the following:

LEVEL OLD HP NEW HP 7 6200 6100 8 6600 6400 9 7000 6700

Update timings:

8 AM GMT, 2 PM IST, 4:30 PM ACT AND 3:30 AM ECT

Overall, this was just another balancing update on the part of Supercell. There are not going to be any major changes here but the players are expecting a big update really soon.

