Clash of Clans new January 2022 update release date, time, maintenance break, changes, and more

January 2022 Update (Image via Sportskeeda)
January 2022 Update (Image via Sportskeeda)
Sohan Dasgupta
ANALYST
Modified Jan 20, 2022 09:25 PM IST
Feature

Supercell recently announced its first update for Clash of Clans in 2022 and the servers went on a maintenance break at around 8 am GMT. Supercell releases these updates very frequently to keep their game balanced. Even though this January 2022 Update is not a major update, it is still worth the attention of all Clash players from all over the world.

Once the maintenance break is over, which will take around 2-3 hours, the servers will go live again with new balancing changes. Read on to find out what changes Supercell has implemented in their first 2022 Update.

The first balance changes of 2022 are upon us! Mortar & Wall Wrecker HP ⬆️Dragon Rider & Super Dragon HP ⬇️See the details here: clashofclans.com/blog/release-n…

Clash of Clans January 2022 Update time, changes and more

Supercell has implemented a few balancing changes in their new January 2022 update, which is also the first CoC update this year. There are not many changes at this time aside from some building and troop changes, but players are expecting a major update before Summer 2022.

Mortar Changes - Increase in Hit Points

The Mortar is getting a small buff with new balancing changes and mortars, starting at level 8 (Town Hall 10). These mortar levels are going to see a little increase in Hit Points, making the defense a bit stronger.

              LEVEL             OLD HP           NEW HP   TOWN HALL LEVEL
                 8                750               800               10
                 9                800               900               10
                10                850              1000               11
                11                900              1100               11
                12                980              1200               12
                13               1100              1400               13
                14               1250              1600               14

Wall Wrecker Changes- Increase in Hit Points

Wall Wrecker (Image via Clash of Clans Godson)
Wall Wrecker (Image via Clash of Clans Godson)

The Wall Wreckers will see an increase in Hit Points after the update. Wall Wreckers ranging from level 1 to 4 will have increased Hit Points.

                    LEVEL                   OLD HP                 NEW HP
                       1                     5300                   5500
                       2                     5700                   6000
                       3                     6100                   6500
                       4                     6500                   7000

Dragon Rider Changes- Decrease in Hit Points

Dragon Rider (Image via Clash of Clans)
Dragon Rider (Image via Clash of Clans)

According to Supercell and many other players, Dragon Rider needs to get nerfed because it seems too overpowered at the moment. So, Supercell is decreasing the Hit Points of Dragon Rider with the January 2022 pdate.

                  LEVEL                  OLD HP                  NEW HP
                     2                    4500                     4400
                     3                    4900                     4700

Super Dragon Changes- Decrease in Hit Points

Super Dragon (Image via Clash of Clans)
Super Dragon (Image via Clash of Clans)

Super Dragon, the super troop variant of a Dragon, is also getting nerfed. Level 7,8 and 9 Super Dragon Hit Points have been decreased to the following:

                   LEVEL                 OLD HP                 NEW HP
                      7                   6200                    6100
                      8                   6600                    6400
                      9                   7000                    6700
Hey Chief! We'll start a maintenance break in ~20 minutes, and it should last approximately one hour. The balance chances announced yesterday will be live after the maintenance: clashofclans.com/blog/release-n… https://t.co/rnbC37P6Ei

Update timings:

8 AM GMT, 2 PM IST, 4:30 PM ACT AND 3:30 AM ECT

Overall, this was just another balancing update on the part of Supercell. There are not going to be any major changes here but the players are expecting a big update really soon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
